It was a growing year for the Cody Legion 15U team, with many of its players just out of Little League.
Cody went 1-26 during the season, with its win and closest games coming against Riverton.
“Overall the season went well despite our record,” coach Connor McLeod said. “Every player on the team showed significant improvement from the beginning of the year up until the last few games.”
The team was made up of Jayvin McAlmond, Riley Hogg, Sawyer Engdahl, Zayden Cockrell, Keaton Fowler, Joel Ortega, Westen Niziolek, Myles Bailey, Randall Nielson, Townsend Bailey, Tennessee Richardson, Andrew Moretti, Tristan Scott, William Duke, Paxton Yeates, Jaxon Hazel, Austin Maxfield, Eli Woodring and Elijah Dallman.
Cody defeated the Raiders 16-3 on June 19.
“Against Riverton I think everything finally clicked for the boys,” McLeod said. “They were putting lots of hits together and playing excellent defense throughout the game.”
The Cubs scored two in the first and three in the second before a big third inning.
In the frame, three walks, a hit batter, singles by Woodring, Cockrell and Maxfield and a double by Hazel scored seven.
Cody added four in the fourth on a hit batter, walk, error, single by Ortega and triple by Hazel.
At the plate, Hazel went 3-for-4 and Woodring 2-4.
Hazel earned the win, giving up three runs on one hit through 3 innings. Cockrell went 1 2/3 innings and allowed no runs or hits.
In the second game of the day, Cody lost 5-3 in the final inning.
The Cubs scored two in the second on singles by Hazel and Maxfield and a walk. Their final run came in the third on an error.
At the plate, Hazel and Maxwell went 2-4.
Nielson pitched 3 innings, giving up three runs on two hits. Cockrell went 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit.
On June 30, the Cubs lost another tight game to Riverton, 9-7.
A comeback in the seventh fell just short. Cody scored five on four walks, an error singles by Woodring and Fowler.
Cody also scored two runs in the fourth on a walk and singles by Engdahl, Fowler, Dallman and Moretti.
At the plate Fowler went 2-4 and Moretti 1-1.
Paxton Yeates pitched 5 innings giving up three runs on two hits. Cockrell went 2 and allowed six runs on five hits.
Cody also faced Powell, Lovell, Casper, Star Valley, Gillette and some Billings teams.
“The team as a whole needs to work on some of the fundamentals before the next level,” McLeod said. “I believe they all have a lot of potential, and with some hard work in the off-season, I could see every single player improving greatly.”
