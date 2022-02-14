Cody indoor track athletes continued to make strides and finish at the top in events Friday in Gillette at the second-to-last meet of the regular season.
For the Fillies, Ada Nelson and Taylen Stinson finished 1-2 in the 800, Ava Stafford won the 1,600, Hailey Holmeman topped the field in pole vault and two relay teams recorded winning runs.
The Broncs also had a winning relay in the 4x800 and Nathan Wilson continued his run of success with a top finish in the 400, followed by Matt Nelson in second.
“Top to bottom it was super exciting,” coach Bret Engdahl said, “great stuff all the way around.”
The Fillies continued their domination in track events.
The 4x400 included Mekenzie Clark, Nelson, Stinson and Stafford, while the sprint medley featured Lake Harrison, Holly Spiering, Nelson and Stinson.
Stafford was happy with helping the 4x400 to a win and getting a PR in the mile. She likes where the team is at this stage of the season.
“We have seen lots of improvement throughout this season with our relay teams and continue to drop times almost every week,” she said.
The Broncs have also been improving.
The distance runners combined to show their strength in the 4x800, with Riley Nielson, Randall Nielson, David Juergens and Kash Merritt securing the win, while Wilson not only won the 400, but finished fourth in the crowded 55 meter field.
Dillon Brost showed off his variety of skills, finishing third in the 200 and fourth in pole vault.
“I think the meet went very good,” he said. “I’m improving in all of my events and I am looking forward to the state meet and all the competition.”
Before state, Cody has one meet left, the Natrona Invite in Casper.
Broncs Invitational in Gillette
Girls
55 meter: 27. Jazlyn Waltari, 8.51; 34. Michelle Montalvo-Hernandez, 8.71; 35. Laura Phillips, 8.72; 47. Avonte Benedict, 8.92.
200 meter: 4. Lake Harrison, 28.51; 7. Holly Spiering, 29.12; 33. Riley Simone, 31.21; 44. Zelma Rudd, 32.14; 46. Isabel Taylor, 32.42; 55. Montalvo-Hernandez, 33.69; 62. Benedict, 34.65.
400 meter: 11. Rudd, 1:13.69.
800 meter: 1. Ada Nelson, 2:24.14; 2. Taylen Stinson, 2:26.43; 7. Keira Jackson, 2:35.33.
1,600 meter: 1. Ava Stafford, 5:31.66; 6. Mekenzie Clark, 5:38.56.
55-meter hurdles: 10. Taylor, 10.55.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Cody (Clark, Nelson, Stinson, Stafford) 4:16.79.
1,600-sprint-medley relay: 1. Cody A (Harrison, Spiering, Nelson, Stinson) 4:26.34; 2. Cody B (Waltari, Spiering, Jackson, Rudd) 5:00.06.
Pole vault: 1. Hailey Holeman, 10-00; 3. Kelsey Pomajzl, 9-00.
Long jump: 5. Spiering, 14-11.75.
Triple jump: 8. Taylor, 27-10.5.
Shot put: 6. Phillips, 33-03; 20. Rachel Williams, 25-02.75; 24. Gabby Sanchez, 24-02.5; 30. Lilly Becker, 21-08.5.
Boys
55 meter dash: 4. Nathan Wilson, 6.93; 7. A.J. Baustert, 7.02; 17. Dillon Brost, 7.18; 25. Graidin Arnold, 7.34; 31. Christian Dudrick, 7.41; 57. Jon Williams, 8.03; 58. Caleb Wallace, 8.03; 60. Logan McLeod, 8.22.
200 meter: 3. Brost, 24.91; 43. Logan Bogardus, 28.97; 43. Roan Thurmond, 28.97.
400 meter: 1. Nathan Wilson, 52.68; 2. Matt Nelson, 52.87; Baustert, 55.22; 11. Kash Merritt; 20. Bogardus, 1:04.52; 22. Thurmond, 1:08.
800 meter: 4. David Juergens, 2:12.7; 9. Riley Nielson, 2:20.69; 15. Randall Nielson, 2:28.80.
55-meter hurdles: 3. Arnold, 8.66; 8. Drew Trotter, 9.09.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Cody (Riley Nielson, Randall Nielson, Juergens, Merritt) 9:19.95.
High jump: 4. Trey Thomasson, 5-06.
Pole vault: 4. Brost, 12-00.
Long jump: 8. Thomasson, 17-01.25; 17. Dudrick, 16-05.5; 20. Wallace, 15-11.5.
Shot put: 7. Trotter, 45-00; 8. Williams, 44-10.5; 30. Chayden Scott, 30-05.25; 32. McLeod, 29-11.5.
