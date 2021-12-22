The Meeteetse Lady Longhorns capped off a successful Wrangler Invitational with a 49-35 win over host team Shoshoni on Saturday afternoon, and that was after a 42-36 win over Hanna-Elk Mountain on Friday and a 65-30 loss to Little Snake River on Saturday morning.
Meeteetse (3-1, 0-0) got off to a sluggish start against HEM on Friday, trailing the Lady Miners 10-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady ’Horns then went on a 6-0 run to take the lead before HEM stormed back to retake the lead at 22-18 heading into halftime.
“We didn’t get off the bus ready to play in that game,” coach Ty Myers said. “It was a very early trip to Shoshoni and we got off to a slow start, but we had a conversation at halftime and really turned it around.”
Sami Cooley hauled in an offensive rebound and put it back up and in to tie things up at 22 shortly into the second half, and then a drive and score by Maci Allsion got the Lady ’Horns the lead at 24-22 and they never let up.
Delanie Salzman nailed a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 31-26 on her way to a 15-point effort.
Cooley put the Lady ’Horns up by eight later in the frame, and a baseline drive and finish from Hallie Ogden kept the margin at eight late in the game as the defense stiffened and didn’t allow a look for the final minute and a half to secure the win.
Cooley finished with 12 points in the win. Allison added nine, Jayci Ervin two, Maylee Potas two and Ogden two.
On Saturday, Little Snake River utilized the full court trapping pressure that turned into the Lady ’Horns kryptonite. The Lady Rattlers were relentless in their backcourt pursuit and the Lady ’Horns struggled to find an answer.
“They ran that trap really well,” Myers said. “What’s frustrating is that’s the zone press we use and we know how to beat it. Against that fast, scrappy, aggressive team we just weren’t ready for it.”
Meeteetse trailed 20-7 after the first period and then found a little more success in the second, but trailed 34-15 at the break.
After struggling in the third frame, Salzman hit a shot from deep to make it 53-23 Lady Rattlers, but even with a strong fourth quarter it wasn’t enough as LSR got away with the 25-point win. Salzman and Allison finished with nine points. Cooley added seven points, Ogden four and Ervin one.
The Lady ’Horns got off to blazing start against Shoshoni to cap off the day. Salzman found Allison in transition for a layup to put the Lady ’Horns up 15-5 after the first quarter as they found their own success running that full court press.
Meeteetse hit a scoring drought in the second period before a Potas jumper ended that spell and helped the Lady Longhorns open up a 20-16 lead heading into the break against the 2A Lady Wranglers.
“The Shoshoni game I think we slowed things down a little,” Myers said. “If it wasn’t there in transition we pulled the ball back and ran the offense, worked both sides of the floor and got high percentage shots.”
Salzman started a strong third quarter with a 3-pointer to extend the Lady ’Horns lead, and an Allison layup in transition ended with Meeteetse on a 13-4 run and a 33-20 lead and held the Lady Wranglers at a distance in fourth frame to get their third win on the year.
Allison finished with 17 points against Shoshoni. Salzman added 15 points, Cooley eight, Ogden five and Potas two.
After the holiday break the Lady ’Horns will return to action when they host Riverside for a non-conference tilt on Jan. 7.
