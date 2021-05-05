Former Cody High School runner Brody Smith has added another accolade to his collegiate career, breaking the school record in the 3,000 meter steeplechase at Purdue University.
Smith broke the record at the Big Ten Indiana Invitational No. 4 in Bloomington, Ind., last Friday, running the race in a time of 8.43.77. It was the fastest Big Ten time in the steeplechase this season and the sixth fastest in the nation. He improved on his personal best time by more than four seconds.
“The steeplechase record is one that I have wanted for a while now,” Smith said. “I was just waiting for the opportunity and when it finally came I took advantage and got the record.”
Smith broke Purdue’s indoor mile record in January 2020.
He said he had been eying the steeplechase record going into that spring, but had to wait an entire year to meet his goal after the pandemic hit.
Smith had been having a stellar season with the Boilermakers even before breaking the school record, winning two other Big Ten steeple races and running the fifth fastest 1,500 meter in school history.
He’ll compete at the Big Ten Championships this weekend before setting his sights on the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Fla. If he can repeat his 8.43.77 time, which would have been good enough for 11th at Regionals in 2019, he will have a solid shot at qualifying for the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., in June.
“We’re just starting the postseason and I think I still have a lot of room to improve,” he said. “My goal is to make the national meet and fight for an All-American spot.”
