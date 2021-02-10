Meeteetse senior Dale McBride knows his way around a basketball.
That isn’t news to anyone who follows the Longhorns, but it bears repeating after his performance this past weekend. The leading scorer for the Longhorns for the second season in a row, McBride accounted for 41% of Meeteetse’s points in two games last week against 2A Greybull and Ten Sleep, leading his team to a season sweep of the Pioneers.
“He played excellent,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “By his standards, I think he felt like he left 10 points out there. Playing against his old school maybe had a little bit to do with that.”
If McBride had any reservations about playing against his former team in Greybull last Thursday, he didn’t show it, notching a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double, going 11-of-15 in the process. It wasn’t enough as the Longhorns came up just short, falling 52-49.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Longhorns, who played one of their cleanest games of the season, posting the second-fewest turnovers and fouls they have all season while posting their fourth-best field goal percentage against the Buffaloes.
“Rebounding killed us the most, which is unusual for this team,” said junior Mickle Ogden. “I think we kind of settled at where we were at, rebounding-wise, which led to us not being as aggressive on the boards.”
It’s the third game this season that Meeteetse (3-10, 2-2 1A Northwest) has lost by one possession.
Meeteetse took a day off to collect themselves after the loss and welcomed Ten Sleep into town on Saturday. The Longhorns took care of business the first time they played the Pioneers (3-5, 0-4 1A Northwest), beating them by 12 points in Ten Sleep. They continued their offensive hot streak, winning 62-45. Coach Hagen pushed them to finish strong offensively.
“Once the fourth quarter started, I told them to play like they were two points down,” Hagen said. “I felt like they needed that. It felt good to finish that one that way.”
McBride led the charge again for Meeteetse, bagging 18 points and six rebounds in a well-rounded win that saw Ogden and senior Tozai May each add 13 points. May weaved through the Ten Sleep zone to get his highest point total of the season.
“My teammates did a great job finding the open man and most of my points were all scored off assists,” May said. “I think our team played well with high tempo and made the shots that mattered.”
The Longhorns will rematch with the Cody JV on Thursday night in Meeteetse at 6:30 p.m. The Broncs JV bested Meeteetse, 56-49, the first time they played this season.
