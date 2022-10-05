Even in small schools like the ones in Cody, it’s easy to spend the years passing people in the hallways and not really getting to know them.
For Cody High School junior Adrian Wood and senior Brindi Brittain, however, they have a connection that has been able to blossom the past couple of years, and now the pair will embark on a unique adventure together that will take them places neither has been before.
Wood and Brittain will spend the next two years representing Cody and the Cowboy State as one of 14 new Special Olympics Youth Ambassadors selected from around country, an honor long in the making for the pair, and a first for the state of Wyoming.
“I think it was about second grade when I got involved with Special Olympics,” Wood said. “My dad and my neighbor kind of introduced me to it and I think I just fell in love with it from there.”
Special Olympics U.S. Youth Ambassadors are a group of 30 youth leaders with and without intellectual disabilities who strive to make the country a more inclusive place for everyone.
Two students from seven states are selected to partner up and act as advocates and leaders for inclusion through training, engagement and activation at a national level.
“I just recently learned that most of the partners don’t live in the same town and don’t know each other,” Wood said. “So Brindi and I are actually one of the only ones who know each other and already have a good relationship.”
It’s all part of an “Inclusion Revolution” U.S. Special Olympics is focused on spreading.
Brittain is certainly no stranger to Special Olympics.
“I have done basketball and swimming. I did track for two years and bowling for nine years,” Brittain said. “This year I am doing swimming in high school and I’ll play basketball.”
In between those activities, she is also the mascot for the Cody Bronc football team and the Yellowstone Quake hockey team.
Brittain also designed the Wyoming Special Olympics 50th Anniversary logo.
The pair will travel to Washington, D.C., this month to do some training with last year’s Youth Ambassadors so they can show them the ropes and let them know what they can expect in their new roles.
“This is an incredible opportunity for Brindi and Adrian,” said Sarah Call, Special Olympics coach, mentor and Heart Mountain Academy education specialist who will accompany the two to D.C. “Both girls have been very involved in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and will be excellent Youth Ambassadors.”
Brittain and Wood have already been involved in Zoom meetings and completed assignments in their prospective roles, and should know much more about what to expect when they return from their trip.
Wood is a unified partner on the Special Olympics swim team, and they are both on the leadership team of the Cody High School Unified Club, which helps students of all abilities get together for sports, games, community service, school events and fun.
“I’m dying to see the Declaration of Independence,” Wood said. “Neither of us have been to Washington, D.C., before so it’s pretty exciting.”
For now it’s about finishing up the swim season for CHS, with Wood as team manager and Brittain competing in the pool.
Brittain is also preparing the Special Olympics Wyoming Fall Tournament in Casper this week.
They can always make plans for the trip during dance fitness class they share at CHS as well.
“She’s the better dancer,” Brittain smiled.
“No, she’s teaching me all the moves,” Wood said. “I am not a dancer.”
