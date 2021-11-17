After falling to undefeated Lovell three times throughout the season, the Cody Middle School seventh grade A volleyball team put it all together to beat Lovell in two sets to win the conference title at home this year.
The team finished the season 14-3 overall, 3-0 in tournament play.
“The season started off with the learning curve being rather steep,” coach Elicia Osborne said. “Throughout the season the team grew, learned how to play the positions and came together.”
Kimber Christler, Abbey Edwards, Macy Ball and Reagan Moss had standout performances playing defense in the back row for the Fillies.
Grace Hays and Mali Merager emerged as setters.
Ball and Evelyn Augedahl provided hard hits in the middle, and throughout the season made it increasingly difficult for opposing hitters as their blocking technique improved.
“Reagan Moss and McKenna Hill provided the attack from the outside, blocking in the middle and playing good defense in the front-left position,” Osborne said. “The players really took pride in improving and working hard and they played their best volleyball during the conference tournament.”
In the conference tournament the Fillies beat Worland and Powell in straight sets to pit them against No. 1 seed and undefeated Lovell for the championship.
The Fillies battled back from a 4-point deficit in the opening set to win 21-19.
The Fillies jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the second set, only to see Lovell fight back and make CMS earn a 21-18 set win and the championship.
“The wins during the tournament were the product of every player playing their best volleyball and playing as a team,” Osborne said. “The players had to work and compete. They believed and acted on their belief and it paid off.”
Eighth grade volleyball
The Cody Middle School eighth grade A volleyball team capped an outstanding season by making he conference championship game.
After posting a 15-2 record, the Fillies lost a close title game to Riverton 21-18, 12-21, 16-14.
“This team was a dream to coach,” coach Karen Wagner said. “As talented as they are as volleyball players, they are even better people.”
While the championship outcome came with some disappointment, it’s still the sign of a bright future for Cody High School volleyball as these Fillies move up to the next level.
Members of the team were Maddie Beaudrie, Gracie Buck, Allison Gee, Aubree George, Cali Holeman, Kali Merritt, Jordan Shumard, Sydney Simone and Ellie Talich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.