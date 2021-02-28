The Cody girls Alpine ski team finished out their regular season in style on Friday, winning the slalom race at the Britt Farr Memorial at Hogadon Basin Ski Area.
It was the second slalom win of the season for Cody, and the first for the Fillies.
Both girls and boys teams finished second overall at the two-day race.
Aspen Kalkowski and Catherine Lovera placed sixth and seventh in slalom, helping the team beat Jackson by one point that day.
The Broncs were edged out of first in the slalom race by just three points to Jackson. They came within 22 points of Jackson overall.
Sterling Banks had a breakout performance at the race, placing fourth in both giant slalom and slalom, a season's best mark for him in both races.
Maddox Growney took ninth in GS while David Reed was seventh in slalom.
Nicole Wagler led the Fillies in GS with a ninth place performance.
Cody will take this momentum into state next weekend at Snow King Mountain Resort in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.