The Cody Fillies softball team wrapped up a difficult road trip with a sweep of Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend, albeit with a little resistance to start things out.
Violet Wollschlager, Ava Wollschlager, Riley Simone and Montana Massey all went deep in a big conference win over the Lady Tigers on Friday, and they needed every one of them to pull out the 14-11 victory.
The Fillies wasted little time jumping out on top of the Lady Wolves on Saturday, however, posting eight runs through the first two innings in support of a dominant effort from Ellie Ungrund in the circle to secure a 16-1 win.
The Fillies went on to take both of the non-conference games as well, 14-8 against Rock Springs and 18-7 against Green River to up their record to 16-2 overall, 9-0 in conference play.
“It wasn’t pretty some of the time,” coach Chad Smith said. “But winning these kind of games the way we did will go a long way when we see some of these teams from the other side of the state.”
A bases-loaded double by Jayma Tuttle in the top of the first to drive in Ungrund, Morgan Evans and Ava Meier against Rock Springs highlighted a big inning on Friday in game one against the Lady Tigers. That shot put the Fillies up 6-0 before Violet Wollschlager went yard in the next at bat to put Cody up 8-0 and seemingly in control.
Rock Springs responded in the bottom half of the inning, however, pulling to within 8-3 heading into the second.
A solo homer from Ava Wollschlager added a run in the second as the bats continued to stay hot for the Fillies, but Rock Springs continued to chip away at the lead.
The Lady Tigers trailed just 12-10 heading into the top of the sixth.
“Rock Springs is always going to be a hard place to play and we know that,” Smith said. “It’s a town that has always loved softball and has kids that play travel ball and can hit the ball.”
Massey helped out the cause with a bomb over the fence to left to start out the sixth and put the Fillies up 13-10.
Simone added a deep shot to left with two outs in the sixth to help in the win.
“I think it helps that a lot of our hitters jump out early on pitches,” Violet Wollschlager said. “But a lot of our hitters are good at working counts too.”
The Fillies unloaded for 17 hits and 14 RBIs in game one.
Violet Wollschlager finished 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and scored three times.
Ava Wollschlager went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBIs and scored three times.
Simone, Brasher and Evans all had multiple hits.
Ungrund went 4 2/3 innings in the circle giving up 12 hits and six earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Simone finished the final 2 1/3 innings giving up a hit, a run and striking out three.
She would go on to homer again in game two, and add four RBIs
Taydon Schoening and Violet Wollschlager took the Lady Tigers deep as well in a 14-8 win.
“Nothing surprises you with Riley Simone,” Smith said. “She can do it all can do it consistently whether it’s pitching, defense or at the plate.”
Against Green River, Ungrund was untouchable in game one in the circle. The junior shut down the Lady Wolves with 11 strikeouts in six innings, giving up two hits and one earned run.
She got plenty of offensive support again from Violet Wollschlager who added three more hits and scored three times.
Morgan Evans continued to hurt opposing pitchers finishing the day 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs.
“I just try to focus on my approach at the plate and just try to put myself in a good position so I can help my team any way I can,” Evans said. “Sometimes it’s hard to know what pitch is coming next, but I can sometimes know what spot the pitcher is trying to hit.”
Brasher added three hits and drove in three in the win. Tuttle finished with a pair of hits and Meier drove in two and scored twice.
All eyes will be focused on the Fillies early this week as they head east for a pair of intriguing matchups in Gillette.
Cody took on No. 3 Campbell County on Monday. Results were not available at press time.
The No. 4 ranked Fillies face off against No. 2 ranked Thunder Basin on Tuesday.
“We expect to get the best from both of those teams. That side of the state is loaded with good teams who are used to going up against the best,” Smith said. “The excitement level is there and I think we are well prepared and ready to go against two very good teams.”
