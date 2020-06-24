Three straight days of doubleheaders caught up to the Cody Legion baseball team Monday when the Cubs lost two close games at Casper.
“I do think the long drive affected us a little bit,” Cody Phillips said. “A lot of us were tired. We played four games in a row and a long bus ride leading up to the Casper games.
“Something we can take away from those games is that even though we may be tired and worn out, we’re going to have to find energy somehow to be able to compete with a good team.”
Casper 13, Cody 10
Cody (9-12) traded runs with Casper in the first game but errors cost the Cubs.
“We were a little weary from the long stretch,” coach Bart Grenz said. “We seemed to play a step slower than we have but still competed hard and worked at the game.”
Cody scored two runs in the first on singles by Cody Phillips and Jack Schroeder, three walks and a sac fly by Tristan Blatt.
Casper scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, which included five singles.
In the second, Cody Phillips walked and Jared Grenz hit a bunt. Both scored on a double by Blatt.
The Crush scored three more to go up 7-4 in the second, but Cody again closed the gap in the third, scoring two runs on two walks and singles by Cody Phillips and Ethan Johnston.
Errors hurt the Cubs in the bottom of the frame as Casper went up 11-6 – none of the runs were earned.
“I think we played Casper pretty well,” Cody Phillips said. “Minus a few mistakes here and there we were solid all around.”
In the fourth, a walk, doubles by Tyler Grenz and Devyn Engdahl and singles by Schroeder and Dominic Phillips made it 11-9.
Casper’s final two runs came in the fourth and Cody’s came in the seventh on an error.
At the plate, Cody Phillips went 2-3, Tyler Grenz 2-4 and Schroeder 2-5.
Engdahl went 2 1/3 innings giving up nine runs on 11 hits. Blatt went 2/3 an inning giving up no runs or hits. Johnston pitched 3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
Casper 8, Cody 5
The Cubs limited errors in the second game, but the Crush scored in all but one inning to get the win.
“I think we could have definitely beat that team,” Grady McCarten said. “They’re a well-rounded team, but so are we. We were coming off of two straight days of double headers while not getting home from Douglas until 11 p.m. two nights before. Next time when we play them we will have a lot more energy.”
Cody scored first in the first inning, when Jared Grenz hit a double and Blatt a triple.
Casper tied the game in the second and took a 3-1 lead in the third.
Cody scored one in the fourth when Tyler Grenz walked, advanced to second on an error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Crush added three runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and their final run in the sixth.
In the fifth, Jared Grenz hit a double, Blatt walked, Tyler Grenz hit a single and Engdahl a double to score two. The Cubs’ final run came on a fielder’s choice.
“I thought we ran their pitchers’ pitch counts very well,” McCarten said. “We had good approaches, good at bats and hit the ball well. We could definitely do better, but some things don’t go your way. You win some, you lose some. It’s just the name of the game.”
At the plate, Blatt went 2-2 and Jared Grenz 2-4.
McCarten went 6 innings, giving up eight runs on 12 hits.
“I thought I did pretty well on the mound,” McCarten said. “I thought I hit my spots, but there is definitely room for improvement on accuracy and velocity. I’ve pitched with the A team a couple of times now, so I was pretty comfortable up there.”
