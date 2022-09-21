The Meeteetse volleyball team added a big conference win and nearly pulled off a bigger upset last week as it upped its record to 6-2-1 overall and 2-0 in 1A Northwest Conference play.
The Lady ’Horns traveled to 3A Lovell on Thursday, falling to the Lady Bulldogs in five sets 25-12, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11.
They turned around on Friday and earned a road conference victory over a much-improved Dubois Lady Rams squad 25-22, 25-15, 25-18.
“The girls looked really good and played well all weekend,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “The Lovell match was a nail-biter all the way through. We had some girls playing in some different positions, and despite that change they weren’t phased.”
The step-up in competition is something the Lady ’Horns have thrived in so far this season, and should pay off as they take on two more conference foes this week, especially if they are still without standout senior libero Maylee Potas, who missed both matches.
“Ashlee Allen stepped up and passed in the back row, which is not typical for her, but she did a great job,” Scolari said. “Kayla Horsen had 12 set assists and 12 digs. She also served 94% with four aces and 17 service points scored on her serving.”
Jayci Ervin led Meeteetse in kills with eight, and led in digs and serve/receive passing.
On Friday, the Lady Rams came out sizzling on their home floor in the first set, going up 5-1 early and eventually 7-3 before the Lady Horns’ took a timeout to regroup.
A pair of Allen stuffs at the net pulled the Lady ’Horns a little closer at 8-6, and two big hits from Horsen helped tie things up at 10-10.
“Dubois blocked us a few times, so we will continue to work on hitter coverage,” Scolari said.
Lady ’Horns hard-hitter Gracie Randol posted two consecutive kills to break an 18-18 tie, and Ervin eventually ended a tight first set with a thundering shot to help Meeteetse pull out the 25-22 opening-set win.
The Lady ’Horns pulled away early in the second set, with Horsen connecting on an off-balance shot over the net to put Meeteetse up 10-2.
Dubois clawed its way back, however, to pull to within 12-9 later in the set.
The Lady ’Horns then responded with a big run highlighted by a big kill from Allen, ace and tap over the net from Randol and stuff at the net from Ervin, and Meeteetse eventually pulled out the 10-point win.
“The girls just ended up playing a solid, consistent game against Dubois,” Scolari said.
The Lady ’Horns were helped by some solid serving from Ava Bushnell in the third set as they jumped out to an 11-3 lead, but again the Lady Rams fought back to pull to within 15-13 later in the set.
Meeteetse ended the match on a 10-5 run, however, finally getting the victory on another kill by Ervin who continued a solid beginning to her senior season.
The Lady ’Horns look to add another conference win on Thursday as they host rival Burlington at MHS.
Friday they are scheduled to host Ten Sleep for another conference matchup.
On Saturday the Lady ’Horns hit the road for a big test against 2A Rocky Mountain in Cowley.
“We are really looking forward to our conference game against Burlington,” Scolari said. “That will be a big one.”
