Molly Hays dropped in 22 points and Kennedi Niemann added nine as the Cody Fillies basketball team used a big second half surge to cruise past Campbell County 51-27 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of 4A state tournament in Casper.
The Fillies trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, but held the Lady Camels scoreless in the second frame and over half of the third to run away in the second half.
Izzy Radakovich finished a strong start to the state tournament on both ends of the floor with eight points. Ally Boysen put up six points, Victory Buck three, Jessa Lynn 2 and Reece Niemann one in the win.
Cody will face Thunder Basin tomorrow at at 4:30 p.m. at the Casper Events Center. The winner will move on to play for the 4A state title.
Thunder Basin got a scare from Green River early Friday morning, but pulled out the 47-38 victory to advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.