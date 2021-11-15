Junior cornerback Matt Nelson quoted the great Deion Sanders as a player he loved to watch back in the day.
But not even Neon Dion had a performance in a championship game like Nelson did Friday afternoon in Cody’s dominating 41-24 victory over Jackson to win its second consecutive state title.
Nelson finished the game with three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. One was a 59-yarder in the third quarter, another a thrilling 100-yarder in the fourth to seal the deal for Cody, all against the most dangerous passing offense in the conference.
He also finished with eight tackles and a pass breakup, plus returned three punts for an average of 20 yards per pop.
“It all starts with our coaches,” Nelson said. “We have the best coaches anyone could ask for. They get us in the right spots at the right time, but I never thought I would get three interceptions.”
Nelson’s pass break-up came in the end zone as Jackson was driving deep into Cody territory in the first quarter.
That helped hold Jackson to only a field goal and was just a taste of what was to come.
With 3:57 to go in the third quarter and a 21-10 Cody lead, Nelson jumped in front of a Sadler Smith pass and took it 59 yards to the house.
That was after a Remy Broussard interception return for a score.
“I was just on my side of the field. We were playing cover three zone for most of the game,” Nelson said. “There is a little pressure going up against a good passing team with those big wide receivers, but that’s what gets me excited.”
With Jackson driving deep into Cody territory on its next possession, Nelson again jumped a route in the end zone, this time snatching the ball out of the air and racing untouched for 100 yards and the score.
Nelson then held for the successful extra point, and then booted the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.
“I was kind of glad I got to kneel down to hold for the extra point,” Nelson said. “I was definitely out of breath and needed some oxygen out there.”
It was a series of plays not just anyone could pull off.
“The big thing people will remember are the interceptions,” coach Matt McFadden said. “But it’s the numbers behind the game that stand out.”
Nelson was thrown into the fire to return punts after punt returner Luke Talich broke a finger in the first quarter.
With little to no practice fielding punts leading up the title game, Nelson fielded every booming pick perfectly and set Cody up with stellar field position after every return.
“Returning punts is a lot harder than people think,” Nelson said. “It takes a lot of practice to be good and be consistent. But I love getting the ball, so I was happy I got that opportunity.”
Nearly every kickoff Nelson booted ended up in the end zone, finishing with four touchbacks in all.
Nelson’s third interception set up a fourth quarter scoring strike from Talich to Drew Trotter that added to the onslaught.
“Physically, he is a good player,” McFadden said. “He has speed and is a lot stronger than his size. But he just plays hard and really understands the game.”
While everyone on the Cody side was thrilled with his and the Broncs’ performance, his parents, who made the long drive to Laramie for the game, may have been the most ecstatic.
“They just gave me huge hugs,” Nelson said. “They were so proud. It was awesome.”
The only down side to the performance may play out next season. Teams hadn’t really challenged Nelson’s side of the field all year, and when they did in the title game the results were less than desirable.
It may be the last time any quarterback throws his way.
“I don’t really like that part,” Nelson said. “It’s a lot more exciting when we get a chance to make plays like those.”
