Outdoor track athletes are used to dealing with the weather, but so far the season has been hampered before it has even started.
The Fillies had to practice inside most of last week due to the cold, ice and snow.
“We’ve been inside so it’s been like a continuation of outdoor which is not as team-oriented,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “This week we want to get some real practice outside.”
Early this week, nicer temperatures allowed them to get outside for a few days before weather was set to hit again.
“We had an altered start to practices because there was a lot of snow on the track, and it was just too cold to be running outside,” senior Taylen Stinson said. “But I think it will just make us enjoy the warmer weather a lot more and take advantage of it.”
Forty girls are out for the team this season, with a few more expected this week now that basketball is over.
“I’m looking forward to racing outside and getting to know the new runners on the team,” senior Ava Stafford said
Cody’s middle distance and distance crew will anchor the girls team this season with the return of Ada Nelson, Stinson and Stafford. The three were part of the state champion 4x800 meter relay last season.
“I think our 4x800 relay will have a good chance at defending our title because we won it in outdoor last year and again in indoor this year, and we will have those same girls again for this season,” Stafford said.
In the outdoor season, Nelson also earned a third place in the 800 and fifth in the 400, while Stinson finished sixth in the 1,600.
“I love being able to get outside and enjoy the weather,” Stinson said. “But then that can also be a downside occasionally, especially since we live in Wyoming. I also enjoy the larger track because that just translates to faster times and less curves.”
Many of the Fillies are coming off a great indoor season during which the girls won the 3A team championship.
Nelson finished first in the 800 and 400, while Stinson took second in the 1,600.
“I think it’ll make everybody more confident in their events and in their races,” Stinson said of the recent indoor success. “Just knowing that we did so well in indoor, and we can do that again in outdoor.”
The Fillies also won the 4x400, 4x800 and 1,600 sprint medley relays and expect to be competitive in outdoor.
“I think the girls will do well in the sprint medley and the 4x800 relay because we have a variety of talented girls to fill the relay positions,” Stafford said.
Kenzie Ratcliff also took second in the high jump and Laura Phillips placed third in shot put.
“Kenzie was All-State in high jump and Laura did well in shot put in indoor,” Engdahl said.
Kelsey Pomajzl, Hailey Holeman, Isabelle Paddock and Emileigh Dalton all placed in the pole vault as well.
“We have a solid group of pole vaulters,” Engdahl said.
Cody was scheduled to host a meet on Friday but it’s been cancelled because of ice and snow hampering the field event areas.
Next week the team will be off for spring break so Cody’s first meet will be April 1 in Buffalo.
“I hope to see team success in all events for the first meet,” Stafford said.
Cody’s lone regular-season home meet will be May 4. The team also will be hosting the 4A West Regional May 12-13.
