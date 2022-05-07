The Cody girls had a busy week with three games, something that doesn't normally happen until the state tournament.
The Fillies used it to their advantage as preparation for state, defeating Lander, Lyman and Mountain View.
On Thursday, No. 1 Cody traveled to No. 2 Lander for a make-up game after weather postponed the earlier scheduled game. Cody won 3-1. Lander took the lead on a corner kick but a short time later a goal by Aspen Kalkowski tied it. Natalie Wenke's goal in the 23rd minute gave Cody the 2-1 lead at half and the Fillies added a third in the 74th with a goal from Autumn Wilson.
Friday the Fillies defeated Lyman 9-1. Wenke (two), Hattie Robbins, Ally Boysen and Kennedi Niemann all scored in the first half to make it 6-0.
In the second half, Wenke scored again for a hat trick, Gillian Growney added one on PK and Boysen got her second goal to make it 9-0.
Lyman's goal came on a corner kick.
Saturday the Fillies had to fight both fatigue and the wind in a 2-0 victory over No. 4 Mountain View.
Wilson scored in the 23rd minute after breaking through the defense for a one-on-one chance.
The Fillies' second goal came in the 53rd when Niemann finished a corner kick from Boysen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.