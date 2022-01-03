BUFFALO — Three years of work came to a ceremonious end the morning of Dec. 16 as Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials and other stakeholders captured and examined a collared mule deer for the final time.
The study, conducted to help manage a declining Upper Powder River mule deer herd near Kaycee, will give biologists like Cheyenne Stewart, Game and Fish Sheridan region wildlife coordinator, an idea of the biggest problems facing the herd.
Game and Fish, along with the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the Bureau of Land Management, captured, collared and followed 119 adult doe mule deer over a three-year period. In total, 70 deer were collared at a time; 67 died during the study and had their collars re-deployed, Stewart said.
“That is more than we expected and, in general, high rates of adult doe mortality can be a concern for herd productivity and management,” she said. “But it is too early to draw any specific conclusions because our final captures only mark the beginning of our data analysis. We still have a lot to learn about the relative impacts of different causes of mortality observed and how those may impact deer within the herd unit differently.”
The study required cooperation with more than 40 landowners, Stewart said. Each year, crews set up staging areas and completed captures on private land with permission from landowners.
The goal for the final capture was 52 deer. Helicopter crews were able to capture all but four, whose collars will automatically drop off in January, at which point Game and Fish will review their movement data, Stewart said.
The capture process, after three years of practice, runs smoothly. Typically, two deer are captured at once. The animals are blindfolded and given a mild sedative to keep them calm as they are transported,
For the Platte Valley mule deer herd, four fencing projects converted 11.5 miles of fence to wildlife-friendly designs. In addition, invasive plant treatments focused on leafy spurge management (9,173 acres) in three separate areas, and cheatgrass treatments (1,120 acres) on the Pennock Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Junipers encroaching into sagebrush rangelands were thinned on 1,285 acres using lop and scatter and mastication techniques.
“Wyoming Game and Fish Department appreciates the opportunity to work with partners to implement these important projects in mule deer migratory habitat,” said Doug Brimeyer, Wildlife Division Deputy Chief for WGFD. “Completing additional conservation work on the ground continues to be one of the success stories from Department of the Interior Secretarial Order 3362 and other similar initiatives that prioritize vital wildlife habitats.”
This week’s edition of the Mule Deer Foundation’s Talking Mule Deer podcast features MDF’s Wyoming habitat partnership coordinator and regional director talking about these and other projects in the state in more detail.
