Results for the 39th annual Runners Stampede held on July 4 at the Rec Center are listed.
5K Run
Men
13 and under - 1. William Malueg 19:35.41, 2. Kyler Stinson 21:55.83, 3. Noah Lajko 24:18.94, 4. Trent Bower 25:03.85, 5. Jeremy Lajko 26:29.70, 6. Wade Bower 27:09.76, 7. Clint O’Brien 34:56.91, 8. David Smith 40:01.67, 9. Lodin Skeen 41:01.75.
14-19 - 1. Carson Rasmussen 18:22.36, 2. David Juergens 18:45.95, 3. Randall Nielson 19:53.00, 4. Gabe Bundt 20:15.68, 5. Seeger Wormald 20:17.79, 6. Aidan Gallagher 20:45.16, 7. Wilkins Radakovich 24:53.22, 8. Duncan Radakovich 27:58.24, 9. Philip Smith 28:12.17.
20-29 - 1. Bailey Smith 15:57.31, 2. Kristofer Bruxvoort 21.47.84, 3. Colin Crawford 22:20.74, 4. Andrew Bischoff 23:11.31, 5. Robert Jones 24:42.56, 6. Daytona Gregory 26:42.38, 7. Matthew Smith 26:54.63, 8. Bret Varvis 35:20.71, 9. Jacob Guidry 35:20.71.
30-39 - 1. Justin Lindsey 19:27.28, 2. Kevin Schook 23:00.26, 3. Jeremy Gregory 23:33.03, 4. Steven Bischoff 25:13.77, 5. Jake Lucas 26:20.94, 6. Shane Jacobs 37:54.02.
40- 49 - 1. Matt Curran 20:10.79, 2. Jeremy Margret 25:58.38, 3. Travis Gretan 27:06.76, 4. Kevin Brook 28:04.80, 5. C. Paul 28:17.88, 6. David Meehl 34:03.47, 7. JD Radakovich 35:55.24.
50-59 - 1. John Laughlin 23:47.81, 2. Richard Gevin 25:10.22, 3. Michael Morrissey 26:44.40, 4. James Bell 35:20.39
60 and older - 1. Dick Smith 20:18.88, 2. Dan Hallock 26:26.67, 3. Jeff Fink 26:34.63, 4. Kurt Hallock 27:01.75, 5. Hayden Drewry 31:07.20, 6. Charles Jamieson 32:38.37, 7. Don Pickering 32:42.73, 8. Allan Ennis 32:47.19, 9. Jerry Torres 37.43.99, 10. David Haller 38:20.84, 11. Larry Wiliams 40:48.12, 12. Danny Freeman 46:11.37, 13. Howell Howard 43:28.53.
Virtual - 1. Eric Alexander 34:07.00.
Women
13 and younger - 1. Lillie Kirkham 24:07.96, 2. Danielle Foote 25:41.09, 3. Ela Johnson 30:56.66, 4. Penelope Morrissey 32:58.00, 5. Storrie McGonagle 33:02.74, 6. Sophia Radakovich 35:54.56, 7. Eloise Jacobs 37.45.92, 8. Areceli Forster 53:59.72.
14-19 - 1. Ava Stafford 19:54.66, 2. Taylen Stinson 20:37.20, 3. Isabelle Radakovich 26:11.06, 4. McKaegan Gregory 26:46.46, 5. Gabriella Riding 36:11.36.
20-29 - 1. Heather Geving 26:52.03, 2. Lane Robinson 33:16.46, 3. Casey Jedrzeiewski 33:17.14, 4. Celene Jedrzejewski 33:17.89, 5. Johanna Stenson 34:27.40, 6. Falina O’Brien 34:57.24, 7. Hallie Guidry 35:03.43.
30-39 - 1. Randi Margret 25:58.04, 2. Jen Crago 26:32.75, 3. Marian Miears 30:06.93, 4. Debra Kauffman 31:11.96, 5. Gina Friszman 33:34.97, 6. Tina Lajko 34:30.12, 7. Melissa Maier 35:40.31, 8. Leah Bright 35:40.73, 9. Courtney Hooper 37:23.63, 10. Samantha Stamness 38:34.43, 11. Rosa Sanchez 54:00.45.
40-49 - 1. Leah Anderson 35:14.61, 2. Jana Stafford 26:33.35, 3. Karen Stinson 26:57.59, 4. Wendy Strength 27:11.30, 5. Donna Freeman 28:14.36, 6. Joani Graton 28:24.20, 7. Christy Foote 28:48.89, 8. Elizabeth Radakovich 28:54.37, 9. Erlynn Johnson 30:58.06, 10. Liza Meehl 31:48.94, 11. Amanda McGonagle 33:02.37, 12. Kassandra Skeen 41:56.14.
50-59 - 1. Molly Lynn 25:07.86, 2. Manolita Connor 26:23.10, 3. Louise Stapleton 32:44.23, 4. Stephanie Selby 32:45.35, 5. Chris Rader 33:14.56, 6. Lindsay Wiener 33:39.70, 7. Amy May 47:52.38.
60 and older - 1. Cindy Aune 33:40.60, 2. Jeanne Hallock 34:16.05, 3. Cindy Chase 34:16.05, 4. Olivia Ximenes 43:39.06, 5. Laura Briesmeister 44:21.39, 6. Lema Jamieson 1:19:26.57.
Virtual - 1. Jamie Alexander 35:37.
10K Run
Men
14-19 - 1. Charlie Hulbert 40:48.46, 2. Benjamin Stewart 40:58.69, 3. Riley Nielson 46:04.82, 4. Kyle Graham 49:30.88.
20-29 - 1. Mitch Espeland 50:15.96.
30-39 - 1. Colter Jones 49:07.34, 2. Alex Graham 54:42.77.
40-49 - 1. Eric Holdren 47:50.83, 2. Corey HIll 1:07:28.71.
50-59 - 1. Jamie Rader 59:10.80, 2. Tim Baxter 1:03:19.34.
60 and older - 1. Kevin Pfefferle 41:04.66, 2. Rick Lasko 51:20.87, 3. John Housel 57:59.60.
Women
14-19 - 1. Kinley Bollinger 46:44.94.
20-29 - 1. Michaela Morrissey 50:33.11, 2. Ellen Howard 58:04.88, 3. Ellie Robl 1:08:59.35.
30-39 - 1. Anita Holdren 56:25.56, 2. Lauren Williams 1:02:18.47, 3. Camille Dudrey 1:02:53.01, 4. Kristen Adkins 1:20:12.77, 5. Nicole Ginger 1:29:37.36.
40-49 - 1. Carrie Jacobs 52:42.09, 2. Rinda Eastman 54:34.39, 3. Molly Moore 55:28.18, 4. Laura Determan 57:32.30, 6. Jackie Graham 1:08:20.18, 8. Therese Antieri 1:22:41.68.
50-59 - 1. Lisa Harvey 57:58.00, 2. Belinda Cianflone 1:13:31.15.
60 and older - 1. Rosemary Ginger 1:25:34.19.
5K Walk
Men
13 and younger - 1. Connor Geving 48:32.11.
14-19 - 1. Matthew Geving 42:02.30.
20-29 - 1. Jasper Mork 1:22.42.98.
30-39 - 1. Jacob Royce 54:44.99.
40-49 - 1. Jake DeLauro 48: 25.14, 2. Jerry Fink 48:30.58.
50-59 - 1. Jay Blough 48:31.69.
60 and older - 1. Adrian Krawczenkirk 53:55.33, 2. Sid Hetland 57:33.29, 3. Lon Franklin 58:12.78, 4. Ed Webster 1:07:02.05.
Women
13 and younger - 1. Cora Eastman 58:05.15.
14-19 - 1. Hannah Gevin 42:16.31.
30-39 - 1. Stephanie Ferrell 38:20.10, 2. Emily Lindsey 47:31.08, 3. Elizabeth Wolny 54:43.21, 4. Danielle Scheumaker 1:03.34.99.
40-49 - 1. Pamela Kuhens 42:19.54, 2. Karla Hill 45:08.96, 3. Lisa Meier 45:09.97, 4. April DeLauro 48:48.78, 5. Andrea Neilson 48:48.78, 6. Celena Smith 52:33.01, 7. Kathy Mahieu 55:55.28.
50-59 - 1. Kirsten Guss 42:38.54, 2. Lisa Price 44:19.07, 3. Andi McLeod 45:16.94, 4. Cindy Blough 47:33.78, 5. Nadine Fink 47:37.31, 6. Maureem Forster 54:14.07, 7. Jennifer Mitchell 55:28.45, 8. Carolyn Scheumaker 1:03:46.25.
60 and older - 1. Vicky Salow 41:56.77, 2. Deb McMillan 48:26.37, 3. Sherry Hetland 54.14.46, 4. Linda Pickering 55:24.64, 5. Kathy Franklin 58:05.74, 6. Ann Boullain 1:03:34.30, 7. Pat Helms 1:03:46.95, 8. Janessa Stalter 1:03:46.95, 9. Franessa Stalter 1:04:48.55, 10. Nancy Webster 1:04:48.90.
