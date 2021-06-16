Temperatures in the high 90s didn’t seem to affect the Cody Legion baseball team Tuesday in a dominant performance over Casper at home.
The Cubs won 22-4 and 17-1 to improve to 20-10.
“It was a little hot,” Tristan Blatt said. “We just had to stay hydrated and rest in the shade of the dugout. The second game was a lot nicer.”
Cody travels to Sheridan on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Cody 22, Casper 4
Every Cub scored at least one run during a big win in the first game.
“It was good to see us come out and work good at bats and put up runs in almost every inning,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It’s something we’ve talked about and it was great to see the kids do that.”
The Drillers scored the first run in the first inning, but then it was all Cody from there.
The Cubs quickly took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Trey Thomasson started with a run, Ethan Johnston walked and Blatt hit a three-run homer to center. Two more runs scored before Casper even recorded its first out and Cody finished with a 6-1 lead.
After scoring three in the second, the Cubs put up another big inning in the third. With two outs and a runner on first. Jack Schroeder and Devyn Engdahl hit back-to-back doubles to score two runs. Two walks and a triple by Trey Schroeder made it 14-3.
“Usually we see mid- to upper-70s and low 80s,” Thomasson said of pitch speed. “Today it was low 70s and high 60s. We knew what we had to do. It was just a matter of executing.”
In the fourth, Blatt reached third on an error by the center fielder and scored on a double by Jack Schroeder. Engdahl walked and scored on a double by Trey Schroeder. Eli Johnston was then hit by a pitch and Wyatt Carlson walked to bring in a run. Thomasson, Ethan Johnston and Blatt each hit three straight doubles to lead 22-3.
“We didn’t let up and stayed back on the ball,” Thomasson said. “We’ve worked on waiting on the ball and it showed today.”
The Drillers scored two in the third and one in the fifth.
At the plate, Engdahl went 3-for-3, Trey Schroeder 2-2, Moss 2-3, Jack Schroeder and Blatt 2-4.
Thomasson earned the win on the mound, giving up four runs on three hits through five innings.
“After I got going I got more comfortable,” Thomasson said. “After the first 10 pitches, it was good.”
Cody 17, Casper 1
The second game started almost exactly like the first. Casper scored a run in the first inning and in the bottom of the frame Thomasson and Ethan Johnston both hit singles to start and then, as he did in his first at bat earlier, Blatt hit a home run to center.
“We were running good at bats and got deep in counts, which helped us capitalize,” Blatt said.
In the third, the Cubs put up four more. Engdahl and Phillips both had doubles in the frame and Jack Schroeder a single.
Cody kept the scoring going in the fourth. After Ethan Johnston drew a walk, Blatt, Jack Schroeder and Engdahl hit singles, and Wyatt Carlson hit a double to make it 11-1.
“We were wanting to keep things going and energy high,” Blatt said. “We were cheering and talking in the dugout.”
The Cubs were not done. Phillips and Moss drew back-to-back walks and scored on a triple by Thomasson. Ethan Johnston then walked and Blatt hit his third home run of the night, again to center, for the final runs of the game.
“It felt good because I’ve been practicing my swing,” Blatt said. “I struggled during the weekend because I was a little out front so I worked on keeping back.”
Cody finished with 13 hits. Blatt and Jack Schroeder went 3-4, and Thomasson and Engdahl 2-4.
Trey Schroeder earned the win, going 4 innings and giving up 1 run on five hits. Moss pitched 1 inning and allowed 1 run on no hits.
“Trey Schroeder did a nice job in his start,” Grenz said. “He changed speeds well. It was also good to see Chance Moss come in and fill up the zone.”
