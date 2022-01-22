Freshman Grady McCarten scored 17 points and Kamden Niemann dropped in 13 as the Cody Broncs basketball team beat Rock Springs at home on Saturday.
The Broncs started out hot from the field and used shots from deep by Niemann and Mitchell Schwab to help build a 23-20 halftime lead.
Cody sealed the game with a good performance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Luke Talich finished with 11 points for Cody, all in the second half.
The win puts the Broncs at 3-8, 1-1 on the season.
