A week after the men’s Northwest College rodeo team landed fourth and second in its first two rodoes of the season at home Sept. 11-12, the Trappers left the third rodeo of the season in Glendive, Mont., with a fifth-place finish as they work to move up in the standings
The Trappers currently sit fourth overall in the standings as they head to Havre this weekend.
“We had some bad luck in the barriers,” coach Del Nose said. “We had a guy winning the bulldogging in the first go, and then breaks the barrier and it’s frustrating. We would have had a win in calf roping if it weren’t for breaking the barrier.”
Still the Trappers have a cowboy in Paden Woolstenhulme who currently sits fourth overall in steer wrestling with 189.0 points.
He is second in team roping as header along with healer Keith Wallace.
“Right now we are trying to just get everybody in the top three,” Nose said. “Then they qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.”
The Trappers bull riders are struggling a little to start the season, but Cole Biggers is tied for fourth in saddle bronc riding.
James Logan sits sixth in tie down roping. Woolstenhulme is gaining round in tie down roping as well. He currently sits 12th.
Transfer rules have prevented a couple of new NWC competitors from competing through most of the first rodeos, but they are expected to make an impact shortly, starting this week in Havre.
“We’re not in crisis mode yet,” Nose said. “We have some guys who are making some mistakes mentally, but we have to shake that off and put that behind us.”
The NWC women are looking to shake off some early season rust and get into the standings as quickly as possible.
