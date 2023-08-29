While most teams have just had a handful of practices, the Cody golf squads is already gearing up for its fourth tournament this weekend.
It’s a season that lasts a little more than a month and the team is making the most of it.
“Both our boys and girls are eager to improve and have been very coachable in the practices we have had,” coach Jacob Kraft said.
Sixteen are out for the team this season, along with five middle school athletes. And both the Broncs and Fillies are setting high goals for themselves
“We just want be consistent for the entire year,” junior Logan Hall said. “Our expectation is to win the conference for once, both the boys and girls.”
Last year the Fillies finished fourth at state and Kraft said the girls have the potential to crack the top three this year. He also expects multiple girls to finish in the top 10 at tournaments this fall including All-State and All-Conference senior Adelie Hall and sophomore Jordan Shumard.
“We have a lot of experience and a lot of drive to do better,” Adelie Hall said. “I think we have a pretty big goal of making All-Conference and hopefully All-State this year. We definitely have one of the top teams for girls in the state, and I think we have a pretty good chance of doing it.”
On the boys’ side, the Broncs took sixth at state last year. With the mix of veterans and rookies this season, Kraft said they could finish in the top five or six at the state tournament. Top returners include All-Conference junior Logan Hall, junior Myles Bailey and senior Talon Couture.
“I’m the only senior but so far it’s looking good and we have some freshmen this year that are quite good,” Couture said. “We definitely have good team spirit and are supportive of each other.”
Kraft also said he’s excited about freshmen Colby Crandall, Grady Perry and Eliana Hopkin.
“All of these individuals are moving up from our middle school program and have tremendous potential,” he added. “They will make an immediate impact for us at the varsity level as freshmen. Coach (Brandon) Williams and I are excited for them to jump in and help our team.”
The freshmen players are ready for their first year of high school golf.
“I expect us to be like the seniors,” Perry said. “Me and Colby have played together for a few years now and have beaten some of the older kids. We expect to be at our best by state.”
Cody opened the season in Powell on Aug. 10-11. The Fillies finished third and the Broncs sixth.
Adelie Hall finished third and Shumard 16th. For the boys, Crandall placed 16th and Logan Hall 21st.
“I really looking forward to seeing how we work as a team, choose to empower each other and how we can benefit each other both mentally to help each other with our golf game,” Adelie Hall said.
During the Cody Invite on Aug. 15-16, both the Fillies and Broncs took third.
Adelie Hall set the pace for the Fillies with a fifth-place finish, while Logan Hall took eighth. Couture and Perry tied for ninth.
“In the first few tournaments, it’s kind of just do as well as you can, but there’s not as much pressure,” Couture said.
Cody has one more regular season tournament in Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1 before competing in the 3A West Conference tournament in Green River on Sept. 7-8. Then it’s on to the 3A State tournament on Sept. 15-16 in Worland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.