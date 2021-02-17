The Meeteetse girls basketball team is nothing if not consistent. They went 1-1 in last week’s games – again – continuing a season-long trend on the hardwood for the Lady ’Horns.
Meeteetse 49, Cody JV 18
Down a few key players who had moved to higher levels of play, the Fillies could not match the performance that pushed the Lady ’Horns to the final seconds of their game in Cody. Meeteetse (8-8, 3-1 1A Northwest) was easily in control throughout, winning 49-18, its largest margin-of-victory of the season.
The Lady ’Horns relied on senior Abigale May to handle much of the scoring load. May had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and swiped six steals.
The Lady ’Horns put up 21 points in the final quarter.
“It was sort of nice in that fourth quarter, Delanie [Salzman] hit two threes and [Samantha May] hit a three,” coach Ernie May said. “It was nice to see us taking open shots and knocking them down.”
Salzman and Samantha May each added nine points in the win.
Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31
Uncertain the game would even happen because of the winter weather, the Lady ’Horns came out flat against the No. 3 Buckaroos, falling 52-31 on their home court Saturday.
They didn’t get word until Saturday morning the Buckaroos (12-3, 4-2 1A Northeast) would make it town, and when they did, the four-hour bus ride didn’t seem to make much of a difference. Kaycee put up 18 points in the first quarter, and though they scored just five in the second, the tone had been set in their favor.
“We as a team have been looking at this game for a long time,” coach May said. “It would show how we would stack up with the teams on the east side. This was not a good representation of what we can do, but it’s also a testament to the fact that teams in the east are good.”
For the first time in two weeks, no Lady ’Horn scored in double-figures as the offense struggled to work the ball around the Kaycee defense. Samantha May and Salzman led all Meeteetse scorers, notching eight points apiece.
“It showed the team what happens when we don’t work together,” said Abigale May, “and why it is so important to do the little things like rebounding, boxing out and having good passes,”
Coach May said the team needs a good week of practice as they close out conference play to prepare them for the deep run in the playoffs they planned on making at the beginning of the season.
“We’re not a good enough team where we can make a lot of mistakes and still come out on top,” he said. “We have to focus, we have to give our all every single possession of every single quarter.”
