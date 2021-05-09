The Cody Legion baseball team improved to 4-1 following a big win over the Billings Halos on the road Sunday.
The Cubs had 12 hits in the game and scored nine runs in the first inning. Tyler Grenz got things going with a bunt to reach. Ethan Johnston, Devyn Engdahl and Chance Moss also hit singles. Cody also drew four walks, had two hit batters and a sac fly by both Johnston and Jack Schroeder.
Billings gave up eight walks and had six errors during the game and Cody took advantage. The Cubs added three in the second and two in both the third and fourth.
Jack Schroeder pitched 3 innings and gave up one hit, while striking out six. Ben Reinker pitched 1 inning, throwing just 11 pitches and giving up no hits.
