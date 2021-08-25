The Meeteetse football team is looking to come out in force this year with coach Zeb Hagen at the helm.
“We want to take it one day at a time this year,” he said. “We think the rest of the state will be competitive this year.”
Hagen doesn’t think there’s any one team that can be considered a rival going into the season.
“Anyone in the West Conference in 6-man football, it’s a rival game,” he said. “They’re all tough and we treat them about the same.”
Top returners include All-State receiver Kalvin Erickson and Dace Bennett, whom Hagen calls “extremely explosive,” something all coaches in the state would want out of their quarterback. Hagen sees their desire to compete, which will hopefully translate to a packed hill full of Longhorn fans.
“With our experience and what we can do offensively, I think it’s fun to watch,” he said. “This group of boys has been together for a long time. They’ve bought into this new system for the last three years.”
Last year the Longhorns posted their best record since 2015 at 8-2. Meeteetse finished runner-up to Farson Eden last year, falling 42-30.
The Longhorns defeated Kaycee 46-38 in the semifinals and Guernsey-Sunrise 63-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
Returning quarterback Dace Bennett is excited going into the season.
“We got a lot of young guys coming in and we have us four seniors returning,” he said.
The group has been working hard in practice to try a make another deep playoff run this year.
“Every guy here comes to work every single day and everybody seems super pumped about it. I know I am,” he said.
Bennett thinks that this is the best camaraderie the Longhorns have had in quite some time.
“Last season, we all bonded and were super close, “ he said. “Everyone on this squad pretty much knows what it takes to have a good offense.”
Receiver Kalvin Erickson is also ready to get back at it.
“We need to keep improving as a team and as a family,” Erickson said. “It definitely helps when you’re close to everyone.”
The Longhorns open the season on Friday at Bridger at 7 p.m. Their first home game won’t be until Sept. 18 against Dubois.
