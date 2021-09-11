The Cody girls swim team used three dominant relay performances and countless individual efforts to take second in the Cody Invite on Friday night at Paul Stock Aquatic and Recreation Center.
The Fillies swept the 200 yard medley relay, 200 yard free relay and 400 yard free relay. Tara Joyce took the top spots in the 200 yard IM, and the 100 yard backstroke. Paige Bower cruised to an easy win in the 500 yard free and Kelsey Pomajzl edged Douglas’ Hope Capelle to win the the 100 yard free.
The Fillies will be in Powell on Saturday.
Teams - 1. Jackson 338, 2. Cody 298, 3. Douglas 257, 4. Riverton 174, 5. Newcastle 75.200 yard medley relay - 1. Cody (Tara Joyce, Kelly Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner) 2:07.08.200 yard free - 3. Paige Bower 2:14.25, 8. Greta Morgenweck 2:33.12, 12. Jillian Eakins 2:53.79,.200 yard IM - 1. Tara Joyce 2:15.73, 5. Mahayala Allred 2:45.87, 7. Eliza Spencer 2:58.30.50 yard free - 3. Elle Ortner 28.94, 15. Lily O’Connell 34.37, 20. Clara Christensen 40.25.1 mtr diving - 3. Haily Holeman 131.20.100 yard butterfly - 3. Kelly Joyce 1:15.60, 8. Lily O’Connell 1:33.38.100 yard freestyle - 1. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:02.02, 5. Elle Ortner 1:05.12, 13. Jillian Eakins 1:13.99.500 yard freestyle - 1. Paige Bower 6:01.68, 2. Mahayla Allred 6:36.78.200 yard freestyle - 1. Cody A (Tara Joyce, Elle Ortner, Paige Bower, Kelsey Pomajzl) 1:49.48, 8. Cody B (Greta Morgenweck, Jillian Eakins, Hailey Holeman, Eliza Spencer) 2:15.45.100 yard backstroke - 1. Tara Joyce 1:03.34, 6. Greta Morganweck 1:22.12, 17. Clara Christensen 1:58.35.100 yard breaststroke - 2. Joyce Kelly 1:19.86, 4. Kelsey Pomajzl 1:26.72, 8. Eliza Spencer 1:35.13.400 yard freestyle - 1. Cody A (Mahayla Allred, Greta Morgenweck, Joyce Kelly, Paige Bower) 4:24.47), 6. Cody B (Adrian Wood, Clara Christensen, Lily O’Connell, Eliza Spencer) 5:24.22.
