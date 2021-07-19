Everyone is talking about how low rivers and streams are this year in the Cody area and throughout the western United States.
I agree flows are much lower than we have experienced in quite a number of years in northwestern Wyoming. Out of curiosity, I went back into my fishing notebooks I use to catalog such things as stream flows, water temperatures, insect hatches and what the trout preferred in the way of flies every year.
There are always a number of factors that play into the type of water year received in the Big Horn, Beartooth and Absaroka mountain ranges from year to year. These would be things like accumulated winter snowpack, normal or sub-normal snowpack, additional snowpack added March through early May and the type of weather needed to delay snowmelt until late May and early June.
In 2021, the western U.S. experienced one of the earliest spring warmups in decades. The warm temperatures from March through June this year erased a snowpack that was at, or slightly above, normal for the region. When the snowpack comes out early, the results are stream and river flows that are far below what is typically seen June through early August.
I had to go all the way back to 1996 to find a year that resembles this year’s early loss of snowpack. For those who were not around 25 years ago to remember just how low the Shoshone, Clarks Fork, Greybull and Wood rivers were, let me say that conditions looked grim.
The typically raging Clarks Fork in the Wild and Scenic section was so low by late September, an angler could wade the canyon without covering the tops of chest waders. Thankfully, those low flow conditions have not been seen again. It is hard to say at this time whether the Clarks Fork flows will reach the historically low flows of 1996 this year or not. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we dodge that bullet.
Although our flows are one third of those we experienced in 2020 in mid-July, at least our water temperatures have remained well within the comfort – and safety – zone for our resident native Yellowstone cutthroat, rainbow and brown trout throughout the Big Horn Basin’s many watersheds that flow toward Yellowtail Reservoir and onward to the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers.
Speaking of comfort zones, anglers who care about conserving our wild trout resources in this part of Wyoming for the future need to know that low flows do not mean the trout are all going to die. This is an old wives’ tale of the worst sort. If this were the case, the lower Shoshone and Bighorn river tailwaters would have no trout in them due to substantially decreased flows during the winter, a time when adequate flows are critical to trout survival. I repeat, water temps are cold enough to sustain the trout population.
To reduce mortality in low water years, or at any time, it is important that all trout meant to be released are landed quickly. That means the angler must put adequate pressure on the rod and line to bring a trout to the net within just a few minutes, or faster.
Overplaying a trout results in the buildup of lactic acid in the muscles which makes it harder for the trout to regain its strength and vigor after resisting the hook and line pressure and after releasing. Overplaying a trout, or any fish for that matter, is tantamount to someone kicking you off the Barco Lounger then making you run a 5K or longer foot race. Get the picture?
Keep the trout in a net and in the water, so its gills are covered by oxygenated water. Fish gills work similarly to human lungs. Water flowing through the net brings oxygen over the gills as well as aiding the ability for the trout to rebound (catch its breath) from the exertion used to bring it to the net.
Wet your hands and your net before handling the trout to keep from removing the protective slime all fish have on their bodies to prevent attack from water-borne bacteria. Please do not squeeze the trout, or hold it up by its gills or lower jaw to remove the hook, but cradle the trout either in the net or by hand while removing the hook.
Then, release the trout by facing it upstream in water that isn’t too swift, so the trout can quickly regain its equilibrium before swimming off to fight another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.