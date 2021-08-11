A couple of overdue observations to start with regarding the present ammo shortage. I’ve read recently that this shortage of powder, primers, bullets and such is far greater than anything this nation has experience, since World War II. Why? Biden is pulling our troops out of the great 20 year war with “whatsitsstan,” reducing government ordinance expenditures by the hundreds of thousands, if not the multi-millions. And there’s no surplus on the horizon for American sports folk yet? Sounds like a conspiracy to eliminate the citizens’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights to me.
Riddle me this, Bat Boy: Why, when with all the money being offered or spent to purchase any and all available ammunition, most of which is vastly overpriced, was Remington ammunition filing for bankruptcy? When you’re selling, say, tacos as fast as your cooks can produce them and get them out the window, and could be charging scalpers prices of several times normal prices, why can’t you make enough money to keep the doors open? When people are paying more than $100 a brick for .22 shells, for example, and buying all they can get at that price, how do you mismanage a company that produces and sells .22s to the point of bankruptcy? Without government help, that is.
Heck, the government already proved they can’t even operate the most high-profit business on the planet, with out going broke. Yep, that’s what happened when they foreclosed on the famous “Chicken Ranch” out by Las Vegas and decided to operate it as a business. Yup, our government geniuses went broke running a brothel to quote my favorite cartoon character, Pogo, “who’d a thunk it?”
As long as I’m poking the bear, so to speak, who would take their best selling brand and slap it on an ill-designed, ugly, all-electric SUV that you can’t hardly give away? That would be Ford Motor Company and the name they branded this ugly misfit with? The Mustang E model. E being the explanation for electric. Even more delightful, this misfit has a cruising range of almost 300 miles and a full recharge time of 16 hours, or so I’ve read.
Who thinks you are going to sell more than just a token few electric mustangs even if they had the presence of mind to put that puking power train in the baddest body style on the continent? Yes, electric may be fast, and right now, but to put an electric package into an Encore model that you can’t sell as a conventionally powered SUV and call it a Mustang. Is Ford motor company being run by Remington?
I, like tens of thousands of enthusiastic Americans, love my Mustangs and yours too. But I don’t own a Mustang to listen to the whine of an electric motor echoing off the canyon walls. I, and I suspect most Mustang owners, want to hear the throaty rumble or loud snarling of a well-tuned exhaust when I hit the road in my chunk of American iron. The Mustang is an icon in the automobile world, whether you like them or not. They can be muscle cars or they can be classy rides, but an SUV? Really?
Putting the Mustang brand on an electric SUV is as blatant a statement against your following as if Joe Biden put Joe Stalin’s sculptured face on Mount Rushmore, alongside Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt and Jefferson. At the risk of coming across as vulgar, that just sucks.
I might mention here that, along with the three families of lazuli buntings visiting the feeder this summer, those darned starlings are back. Wish it were legal to shoot their feathered black butts, but I’d probably be called racist if I did. Nasty birds those.
Also, among those birds I’m familiar with, we’ve been host to a seldom-seen, finch-sized visitor that looks much like a Cassin’s finch, except where there should be red- or vermillion-colored feathers. It has a full cape, extending down across the breast and halfway down the brownish back, colored a bronzish, yellowish, mustardish color.
It would have been simpler to tell you folks that it’s some variant of Cassin’s Finch, as it well may be, but then again, I’m not Ford Motor Company. Really? An electric Mustang?
What’s next? Off road tires made from recycled newsprint and dried horse apples and then filled with hot air?
