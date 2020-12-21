The Cody swim team finished up its December schedule with another strong showing during the RHS Triangular on Friday in Riverton.
The Broncs lost the triple dual to Rawlins 159-104 and Riverton 135-119, but saw more state qualifications and personal bests.
“It’s always a fun meet early in our season,” coach Jason Koperski said. “We had some great races. I couldn’t be more happy with how we are growing in only the third meet.”
Joseph Killpack and Bradley Fick added the 100 butterfly to their growing list of state events, going 1-2 in the race. They did the same thing in the 100 back, with Fick earning a new state qualifying time.
“Bradley and Joseph had double fun in the races against one another in the fly and 100 back,” Koperski said. “And Joseph barely missed the record in backstroke but will snag it soon.”
In his first competition of the season, Val Payne earned a qualifying mark in diving, finishing second overall.
“Val led in a few rounds of diving before ending up second with a state qualification,” Koperski said.
Joren Vipperman finished second in the 100 free and fourth in the 50, just off the state mark in the shorter race.
“I feel like I swam pretty well (in the 50),” he said. “I think it’s my technique and I really need to work on my breathing (to qualify). I also felt fast on my 100 free. I hopefully can do better moving forward in the season, and I really hope I qualify.”
Trevor Freyder took seventh in the 200 free, but Koperski said Freyder’s swim in the event showed he has a good chance to eventually qualify for state. Freyder also took fourth in the 500 free.
Andrew Eissinger finished fifth in the 500 and Will Law took sixth in the breaststroke.
“Andrew fought through the 500 and Will continued to show power in the breaststroke,” Koperski said.
The Broncs also finished second in both the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
“I feel like my team did really well in only our second week,” Vipperman said. “We have a bunch of fun, but we still go fast, and I think that’s what high school sports are about, doing your best and having fun.”
RHS Tri
Rawlins 159, Cody 104
Riverton 135, Cody 119
Individual times
200 yard medley relay – 2. Cody (Joseph Killpack, William Law, Bradley Fick, Joren Vipperman) 1:57.48 .
200 yard free – 7. Trevor Freyder 2:25.23, 9. Andrew Eissinger 2:35.40.
200 yard IM – 6. Peter Kim 2:54.62.
50 free – 4. Vipperman 26.40, 7. Ethan Hope 29.67, 8. Law 29.72, 9. Val Payne 29.83, 11. Jonah Wood 30.46, 13. Parker Laing 35.22.
1-meter diving – 2. Val Payne 165.45.
100 yard butterfly – 1. Killpack 1:02.14, 2. Fick 1:02.57.
100 yard free – 2. Vipperman 1:00.23, 8. Hope 1:06.41, 9. Jonah Wood 1:11.80.
500 yard free – 4. Freyder 7:06.93, 5. Eissinger 7:46.29.
200 yard free relay – 4. Cody (Hope, Law, Payne, Kim) 1:59.57.
100 yard back - 1. Killpack 58.87, 2. Fick 1:07.56, 7. Parker Laing 1:38.41.
100 yard breast - 6. Law 1:23.50, 8. Kim 1:36.55.
400 yard free relay - 2. Cody (Freyder, Vipperman, Fick, Killpack) 3:59.59
