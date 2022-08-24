The Cody volleyball team aims to pick up right where it left off at the state tournament last year.
This year the aim is to go at least as far, if not farther.
“Our baseline is to make it to state again,” second-year coach Nicole Gwynn said. “But our goal is to take it to the next level at state and go on to the next round or go all the way. We have really tough competition but we also have a lot of really tough kids here.”
The core group of returners accounts for the optimism of a team that played close at state last year with 4A’s top team in Laramie.
“We achieved that last year and we were really close with Laramie which obviously won it last year,” senior Kennedi Niemann said. “So I think we can prove ourselves at state.”
While the team will miss Autumn Wilson and Lake Harrison, who graduated, Gwynn said there are younger players who have been on JV ready to step up and play more to boost the talented core.
“Basically our whole varsity and JV is core, we all practice together,” she said. “You’ve gotta have a good JV.”
That means top players such as Niemann, sister Reece Niemann, Molly Hays, Victory Buck, Ava Meier and Alora Nunn will be joined by Riley Simone, Allie Broussard and Ada Nelson, among others. Gwynn said they even have a transfer from Powell who could make an immediate impact.
Aside from that, the team’s continuity means Gwynn can expound on her strategies from last season.
“We’re going to take a step up in the speed of the game,” she said. “I like to run a fast offense and now that they know me and how I like to coach, we’re going to speed it up even more.”
Junior Molly Hays said hustling is a key piece to the team’s success and hopes for an even better performance this season.
“We’re not the biggest team, so you have to make it up on defense in scrappiness,” she said. “So that’ll be a big part of it.”
Last season the Fillies finished 19-8, playing both Laramie and Star Valley close at state in their first trip to the tournament since 2018, when it was the 3A, not 4A, state tournament they were heading to.
Kennedi Niemann said this season the Fillies are prepping for a return of Kelly Walsh to their quadrant after tussling with Natrona the last two years.
“I think we can show them we can compete with them,” she said. “Teams look at us and they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re super small.’ Like we have two outside hitters who are under 5-8. So teams look at us, but under that we’re competitive, scrappy.”
