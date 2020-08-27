Latching on to all 86,400 seconds of the day is a certain focus for the Cody football team this year.
With the coronavirus an ever-present topic and administration staff on edge throughout the state, any single game or practice could be their last.
“Tomorrow could be our last practice,” senior Caleb Pryor said. “We could have only one game and be done. Making the most of every second, every day.”
Coach Matt McFadden said his inspiration for instituting this year’s team motto came from his time locked down during the spring.
“I felt like I wasted a lot of time,” he said. “That’s time you don’t get back and seconds turn to minutes and minutes to hours and hours to days. I just felt like there was a lot of time we never got back.”
McFadden said there will be a few new faces on the offensive line and expects the team to make some mistakes early. But he also has faith they will find their way when it matters most.
“We have a lot of really good skill players,” he said. “I think the challenge right now is finding a place for all of them and where they fit in. It’s a good challenge and a good problem to have.”
The Broncs still have some important pieces left over from last year such as All-State senior linebacker Keaton Stone, who McFadden said had a terrific offseason.
“We just got to help the underclassmen because they’re going to be a big part of our team this year on offense and defense,” Stone said.
Fellow senior and All-State player Nic Talich said he wants to work on becoming more vocal.
“I need to speak out this year,” Talich said. “Be a better leader that way.”
Talich shared the lead for most touchdowns on the team last year with seven. He also racked up 537 total yards.
Although it will be the youngest Bronc team in at least a few seasons, McFadden said he thinks the Broncs can make up for it by playing to their strength of pure athleticism.
“We’re really athletic, we’re fast,” McFadden said. “We’re a different team than we were last year.”
The Broncs will look to harness speed rather than girth this season and plan to run a no-huddle offense out the gate. With speedy running backs such as Drew Trotter, Chaz Cowie and Reese Ward, it will be a weapon they can utilize immediately.
Cowie had a breakout sophomore season last year with 537 total yards and four touchdowns.
“Definitely want to get more rushing yards,” he said.
It’s yet to be determined who will run the quarterback duties for the Broncs this year. A three-man competition has played out during the preseason between Porter Lee, Caleb Pryor and Luke Talich. McFadden said all three did extensive work in the weight room and became students of the game during the offseason.
“It’s been good, it’s definitely pushing each and every one of us. Competition makes everyone better,” Pryor said.
The Broncs will have a challenging schedule this season with some of their hardest games on the road.
After a road scrimmage against 3A East foe Douglas on Aug. 28, Cody will play its season opener against Riverton on Sept. 4. The Broncs will play against Buffalo for the first time in three years on Sept. 18. The Bison played at the 2A level the last two seasons, advancing to the state championship both years and winning state in 2018.
The Broncs will then travel to Powell for the Big Horn Basin Brawl on Sept. 25. Fresh in their minds no doubt will be Powell’s upset win over the Broncs in last year’s state semifinals at Spike Vannoy Field.
The end of the season will bring arguably the most challenging stretch, as the Broncs travel to preseason No. 1 and defending state champion Star Valley on Oct. 9 and No. 2 Jackson for their season finale Oct. 23.
“As a senior, I just want to do the best we can and hopefully go for a championship,” Stone said.
The No. 3 Broncs will have one certain thing on their side; a consistent winning tradition. The team has made it to at least the state semifinals the last three seasons in a row.
“I think everyone’s goal is a championship at the end of the season but I think ours is just to get 1% better everyday,” Nic Talich said.
For some of the players, it’s their first time playing a school sport since last winter after the spring season was cancelled.
“I think everybody’s been itching to just get back to playing and doing something active with all that time down,” McFadden said. “It’s been fun.”
Their season was in doubt for about the half the summer before the Wyoming High School Activities Association gave the green light on fall sports in late July.
“I was really scared that we weren’t going to have a football season this year,” Cowie said. “Got to get everything you can do in a day in and try to make your day as full as you can.”
The Broncs have to wear face masks and take other protective measures while engaging team activities off the field, but it’s just shoulder pads and helmets when they’re on the field.
McFadden said Spike Vannoy Field is just small enough to where the team can still host a full capacity of fans (1,000) even with social distancing restrictions in place.
“We’re excited, we should have all our fans,” he said. “Hoping that expands even more and can have even more fans in there.”
