Fishing conditions have definitely changed now that the mountains have shed most of last winter’s snowpack.
It might just be me, but it certainly seems that this has been one of the longest running heat spells with no rain in decades. Generally, this part of the Rockies is blessed with rain that comes with the Pacific monsoons sometime in July and early August.
Aside from the occasional rain shower, the monsoons brought the heat, but they were stingy with the moisture. The lack of the mid-summer moisture is apparent as we view the dry, brittle grasses in the Big Horn Basin which has caused the wildlife to go to riparian areas where the rivers and streams provide succulent grasses and shrubs to chew on for sustenance.
Watering holes and catchwater basins for snow melt and rain are virtually dried up. Again, the lack of moisture is causing the wildlife, cattle and sheep to congregate in riparian zones to find a drink of water on a hot summer’s day.
While these rains are sometimes cursed by anglers wanting the Shoshone and other rivers, such as the Lamar and the Clark’s Fork of the Yellowstone as well as their tributaries to remain clear with no muddy water runoff during the peak fishing months of summer, I am betting even the most ardent clearwater angler would like to see some moisture and the resultant cool-down those monsoons bring to Northwest Wyoming.
Water levels in rivers and streams have dropped drastically the past two weeks. Not that long ago, rafts and driftboats filled with anglers were plying the Shoshone above Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Now, these same boats can only float downstream if the floaters get out and drag, or portage, from run to run. That makes for a long day and also a great way to meet some angry landowners for floaters in Wapiti Valley.
This rapid drop in flow and water volume has caused the trout to move around in search of good holding water and prime feeding lies where more depth can bring relief from the hot, bright sun as well as provide much cooler water temps and cover from winged predators such as eagles, osprey and pelicans. There does not appear to be any significant rain, if any, forecast in the near future, so anglers will have to also move around to find where the trout are hiding now.
Fishing will still be fun and it should still be good, if not excellent, once the angler has found the areas where the trout can have the conditions described above. Lower flows generally mean the dry fly fishing on streams and rivers can be very good late summer as grasshoppers, ants and beetles begin to take the place of the aquatic hatches that were abundant during higher and colder water conditions, while lake and stillwater anglers will find the trout have gone a bit deeper in the water column to find the optimum temperatures during the warmest part of the day.
During the dog days of August the Cody area is experiencing right now, fishing is best early and late, generally speaking. There are exceptions to this rule of course. The angler who would like non-stop action is advised to travel higher in elevation where the flows might be low, but the water temperatures are remaining in the temperature range trout prefer all day.
Anglers will find that wading wet, or without waders, is now a good way to beat the heat wave we have been experiencing this summer. Just remember to have plenty of dry fly floatant and sunscreen in your fishing vest, sling pack, fanny pack or chest packs before you go.
