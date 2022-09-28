Funny thing about time and aging, as in getting older.
Apparently there’s a threshold somewhere in the human behavior department wherein what was once considered by a person to be merely droll behavior, attitudes or opinions becomes disgusting or, at the least, highly untoward. And as we age even more, boorish or idiotic input from fellow humans gets harder and harder to put up with.
At this point in our lives, even little things, things that used to pass without comment, rankle us.
With that in mind and considering the non political, outdoor venue of this opinion column, I’d like to advance one of my pet peeves.
It’s probably just a personal thing, but tops on my list are those individuals who are not locals who publish articles and magazines that pretend to be the voice of the local people.
Usually these are articles extol commercial visitation and advertise various activities that pilgrims to the area can indulge in, all designed to exploit someone else’s resources and make money somewhere down the line for the interlopers.
Not cool and, in the spirit of this column, those people should go back and play in their own sandbox. Leave ours alone.
We don’t need outsiders trying to slice off a piece of our economy and then going somewhere else and repeating.
What brought this minor rant on was a recent contribution to my mailbox in the form of a magazine advertising Cody Country. Such effort was shepherded by a Canadian, a species of human I’m not entirely fond of, especially the eastern brand of Canadians.
Admittedly I have several Canadian friends, however they are all of the western or far northern sub-species. Grand folks all of them and totally unlike those pretenders to the east in Ontario and adjacent environs.
This particular Canadian, however, was promoting our wonderfully scenic backcountry for (in my mind at least), that grand abomination of all time, “geocaching.” A game that consists mostly of leaving your trash in the pristine wilderness of our Rocky Mountain backcountry and then advertising its presence to other gamesters who play the same game.
Most of our generation of backcountry users and all of the preceding wilderness wanderers I’m acquainted with were brought up with motto of “pack it in, pack it out” deeply impressed in our minds.
These newbie yahoos want to distribute their trash (what else would you call it?) across those scenic miles of forest and prairies considered wilderness and truly wild in an effort to amuse themselves.
Apparently it isn’t enough just to be enjoying the greatest backcountry on earth? Revelling in the scenery and trying to understand the finiteness of their earthly journey?
Don’t they have anything else to do, like pulling the legs off grasshoppers and putting those limbless forms on active ant hills, done to satisfy their hedonistic need for amusement?
Yet the end goal seems to be to enlist more of these clueless jerks in a little game of “Hide your crap in the forests and see if you can find mine” and to enlist a multitude of semi-woods-literate intellectuals armed with GPSs wandering around depositing more than just their prize junk where it doesn’t need to be.
And yes, I’ve encountered their little stone pedestals and so-called “hidden” caches on numerous occasions out in the wilderness.
My opinion is that if God and the USFS had wanted your junk scattered about the wilderness and to have various other nut cases wandering around looking for it, to trade with their junk, they would have probably zoned the whole wilderness commercial, as in junkyard, and left it like that.
Even those people who utilize the backcountry to make their livings, like outfitters or guides or livestock grazers, are required by law, or at least were, to clean up their sites and move their equipment out of the forest until such time when they would be back and actively using same.
Even those folks can’t just leave their stuff scattered about the woods but apparently some jerk millenials from Chicago or Ontario who don’t even understand how to dig a proper cat-hole think they are privileged enough to leave their trash stuffed under a log in a silly game of “come and find it?”
Give me a break!
