The Cody Alpine ski team had a whirlwind weekend in Casper, skiing six race runs over two days. The schedule occured because it combined into one weekend a make up for races postponed earlier in the season at Red Lodge Mountain Resort and White Pine Ski Area outside Pinedale.
The slalom race from the Cody Invite took place on Saturday, with the girls holding on to second place overall and the Broncs staying in third after the giant slalom part of the race was already held last weekend.
Both GS and slalom races were also held as a makeup for the Pinedale race scheduled earlier in the year. The Broncs took second in this race while the Fillies placed third. It was the best finish for the Broncs this season.
“We had a pretty wild roller-coaster ride – some kids had all-time best finishes, and others (including some our seasoned veterans) fell, crashed, and did not finish,” coach Rick Stonehouse said in an email.
Aspen Kalkowski not only finished in the Pinedale GS but also claimed third for the best result of the weekend. It was a career-best result for Kalkowski and the second time this season a Filly skier has taken third.
“I went into the race trying to have smooth runs because I needed to make up some points since I crashed in Red Lodge,” Kalkowski said. “The snow was almost perfect also, so that was a big factor in being able to feel confident in laying into my turns to really carve.”
Prior to Allie Broussard’s third earlier this year, seven years had passed since a Filly skier had finished as high as third.
Catherine Lovera also had an exceptional weekend, finishing in the top 10 of all three race events she competed in. It was technically a grand slam for her as she also took fourth in the giant slalom section of the Cody Invite that was held last weekend at Red Lodge. Lovera has been red hot since suffering a concussion earlier in the season.
“I think the concussion sort of humbled me by knocking sense into me in some ways and I finally got my groove back,” she said, adding that since the concussion kicked her out of the running for All-State points she is now focusing on reaching the podium in every race. “I took a step back and a few days off and worked harder to keep my spot and help my team out at every race the best I can.”
Broussard was able to bounce back from a setback as well, taking sixth in the Cody slalom after falling in GS the day before.
Sterling Banks had a great return to form as well with a dominant slalom performance, finishing sixth and fifth in the two races for that discipline. Banks now has three top-five finishes in slalom this season.
“I’ve spent some time really practicing some essential techniques that are helping improve my performances,” he said.
Logan Ross skied well too, taking eighth in the Cody slalom and ninth in the Pinedale GS.
The Alpine team will carve into state at Snow King Mountain in Jackson on March 4-5. Both boys and girls teams have shown they are capable of taking second in any given race and the Fillies have been able to challenge perennial frontrunner Jackson. Considering the boys only took second by one point in the Pinedale race and were only three points out of second in the Cody race, and the girls only three points out of second in the Pinedale race, the state race should offer no less drama.
“I’d say that the state race will be very exciting,” Stonehouse said.
It will be a final opportunity for the team to ski together this year, qualify for All-State honors, and attain final goals set months ago.
“Hopefully we can get some good training time this week and be prepared to peak at the big show in Jackson next weekend,” Stonehouse said.
