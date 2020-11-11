A couple of columns back I wrote about starting to shoot more .44 magnums and even enjoying it. As most of you know, the .44 magnum is considered a dual purpose cartridge in that it is shot in both revolvers and carbines. The carbines are often referred to as PCCs, meaning pistol-caliber carbines. The term also applies to carbines chambered for .357s, .38 specials, .45 ACP, 9mm, 10mm and so on.
Years ago, when the . 44 magnum cartridge was first developed and released for popular consumption, several gun writers and a bunch of experimentally minded firearms enthusiasts decided it was just the ticket for light, handy carbines. Several of those worthies thought the cartridge a bit too much in a handgun, no doubt.
However, the precedent for dual use had been set in the 1870s with the earlier .44-40 after Winchester chambered it in model 73 lever guns, (the gun that won the West) and Colt firearms decided to chamber its Single Action Army model in the same caliber. After some adjusting the content of the brass cases, the success of two types of firearms, a revolver and a lever gun in the same caliber, took off like a Roman candle lighting up the sky.
Nearly 100 years later Bill Ruger caught the fever and introduced a semi-automatic carbine (named the deerslayer if memory serves) chambered for the .44 magnum round. The carbine resembled the older M1 World War II-era carbines but only had a four-round magazine. We were still living in Montana when I bought one for Sandi to use, but she said it kicked too much, so we sent it down the road.
Don’t remember what I traded it for, but, like several other trades, that’s one I still regret. That little carbine was accurate, powerful and handy. I was never able to shoot a deer with it, but it put many a coon or porcupine on our table. When that big slug hit them, they were DRT (Dead Right There).
Years ago, like 150 years ago, Winchester understood the value of chambering its rifles in the same calibers as Colt was making revolvers, like the .44-40 and the .38-40 and the .32-20. For travelers in the backcountry, which was sparsely populated at the time, the ability to carry one cartridge for both your long gun and hand gun was considered a valuable asset.
So to, when the big magnums came into prominence, did many enlightened woods loafers decide that using the same cartridge in both a carbine and a handgun would be ideal for their use. Most, however, disdained anything like a semi-auto, preferring the short, handy lever-action carbines. Early on, gunsmiths were successfully converting model 92 Winchesters to the .357 round. When the .44 magnum was introduced, many remaining mdl. 92s were converted.
The problem was the bigger .44 was less of a fit in the old carbines and rifles and, due to age, wear, inexact metallurgy in the older, original long guns and perhaps injudiciously overloaded cartridges, many excellent examples of those older original firearms were physically destroyed. Unfortunately, simply converting them to a modern cartridge effectively destroyed any collector value they might have eventually gained.
However, American manufacturing acumen, ever on the alert to make a dollar, stepped in with new clones of the older guns, purpose built for the much more powerful cartridges. Ironically, that trend was started, I believe, by the Brazilian firm of Rossi and, when those offerings took off, then the American gun producers stepped up their game and started offering similar products.
The saving grace of this school of thought, as far as I’m concerned, is that most plain base, cast bullets cannot be pushed much past 1400 fps without leaving lead deposits in the bore. Still, used within their parameters for maximum effectiveness, cast bullets work great for most all applications.
My old friend George Conner, whose name I’ve mentioned before, told me early on that it’s not an easy matter, barring luck, to develop a load that will shoot equally well in both a long gun and short gun. In other words, usually, what works well in a revolver may not preform up to expectations in a rifle or carbine without a lot of experimentation and development work and maybe never.
Thinking about this conundrum, I think it’s simply because most folks decide to get the loads for the short gun working well first, then try to use that load in the long gun, expecting it to perform equally well. Not! This is just the reverse of my experience in finding a load compatible with both firearms. I tend to work on loads in the long gun until I find one or two that meet my requirements and then shift my attention to the short gun.
This usually works well for me as I have found loads that shoot well in my revolvers generally shot well initially in my abbreviated woods guns. Besides, I could always shoot a long gun much more accurately than a short gun, as I think is common with most folks. If I fail to develop a load suitable in both firearms, then I use two different loads for that caliber and mark the boxes for which one goes where. This, of course, negates the original impetus for using the same cartridge for carbine and revolver.
Bullet shape matters a lot as many of the older carbines won’t feed my favorite cast-bullet shape, the Keith-style semi-wadcutter. Also, the alloys for long guns tend to work better when harder as opposed to softer for handguns. Again, while I’ve never found gas checks necessary for cast bullets in handguns, sometimes they are necessary for decent accuracy at increased velocity in the clone long guns. Depending on velocity, some harder-cast bullets work well in the long guns, but I’ve found that the way I like to load them, cast bullets with gas checks on the base work best for me. The increased velocities in the long guns almost always mandate a gas check on the bullets base and those cartridges usually work fine in my revolvers. Jacketed bullets, if you can afford them, also usually work well in both style of firearms.
The thing to remember about big-bore, cast bullets is that, especially at handgun velocities, they seldom expand much. Where a .30-caliber bullet, for instance, is designed to expand to the .50 or even .60 caliber in a big-game critter for full effectiveness, the big bore handgun slugs don’t need to expand much as they are already at a large diameter when they leave the barrel. Remember we’re talking short-range hunting here, as in 200 yards or less. The big, flat-nosed slugs simply punch a large hole in critters, causing them to leak blood out at a copious rate. Sometimes out of both sides.
Although some folks would dispute the efficacy of using a revolver shooting cast bullets on game animals as opposed to expensive, controlled expansion bullets designed to expand and disintegrate inside a critter, I’ve never had a problem collecting a game animal I’ve shot with cast slugs in a handgun. Something I can’t say about using a rifle with fancy store-bought bullets.
I tend to look at it this way. Would you rather be hit by a baseball going 60 mph or a bowling ball doing 20 mph? It’s a moot point really.
