Boating and fishing season is underway in Yellowstone National Park.
Boaters and anglers can protect Yellowstone’s waters by following clean, drain and dry guidelines to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Clean, drain and dry all boats, trailers and equipment prior to arriving in the park to minimize the risk of introducing AIS into Yellowstone’s waters. Watercraft equipped with sealed internal ballast tanks are banned from all park waters as inspections cannot always detect aquatic invaders in these types of boats. In addition, felt-soled footwear is banned because they can carry microscopic disease organisms even after cleaning.
Clean, drain, dry
Clean all plants, animals, mud, sand and other debris from your boat, anchor, boots and equipment. Use high-pressure, hot (120-140F) water if possible.
Drain all water from your boat, including the motor, bilge, livewell and other compartments before you arrive. Leave drain plugs out during transport. Do not move water or organisms from one water body into another.
Dry all compartments and equipment in the sun for five days.
AIS
Aquatic invasive species (AIS) and nonnative organisms pose a grave and growing threat to the park and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
AIS can quickly and drastically transform habitats and food chains, causing permanent declines in fish and food resources for native wildlife. Preventing the introduction of AIS is critical as eradication is costly and usually impossible.
Growing threats
Dreissenid Mussels, including Zebra and Quagga Mussels, are among the world’s most harmful invasive species, with large and widespread ecological and economic effects. If Zebra or Quagga mussels are found in Yellowstone, park waters may close to all watercraft to prevent the spread to other waterways.
Yellowstone straddles the Continental Divide and headwaters that flow from the park drain to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Invasion of park waters by invasive mussels would mean devastating effects on the park’s thriving and diverse aquatic ecosystem, and detrimental impacts to recreation, waterways and communities downstream.
People are encouraged to report violations and potential discoveries of AIS. The park will continue efforts to develop an AIS Management Plan and Rapid Response Framework.
Permits and
inspections
Watercraft and angler float tubes must have a Yellowstone AIS inspection and permit prior to launching in park waters. Permits and inspections are available for purchase 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days per week during the summer.
Read more about boating, fishing and AIS on the park’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.