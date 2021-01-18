The Cody wrestling team took a smaller crew than usual to the Trojan Border War Duals in Casper with six out due to COVID-19 related issues and injuries.
Cody went 0-6 during the weekend against four 4A and two of the top 3A teams in the state.
“I thought we did the best we could,” Danny Becker said. “For how young our team was, I thought most of us made the other teams work hard for their wins. I was also proud of how we took it in our stride and we didn’t back down even if we figured we weren’t going to be winning too many duals.”
On Friday, the Broncs lost to Star Valley 72-6, Kelly Walsh 74-6 and Douglas 60-24.
“The coaching staff is looking for competiveness and consistency,” coach Trev Wood said. “We are far enough into the season where both of these expectations should be achieved. There will still be the occasional hiccup, but for the most part, we should be ironing out the wrinkles. That is the expectation from here on out.”
Against the Braves, Jonas Mickelson (220) earned the lone win, pinning Kysen Hebdon in 1:22.
“It feels great to get a win against one of the toughest teams in 3A,” he said. “I went into the match focusing on taking my opponent down with my signature double leg. However after two attempts he tried to throw me, but I threw him first and I pinned him with a head and arm.”
Danny Becker (285) had the only win against the Trojans, pinning Carlos Enriquez in 1:58.
“I won because I wrestled smart and didn’t allow myself to get into a bad position,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about the importance of rigorous technique and working with what you have. Since so many guys aren’t my size on the team, I’ve had to practice heavyweight moves on little guys, which has forced me to really work in matches.”
Wood said Becker was one of the wrestlers who stood out as reaching the team goals of competitiveness and consistency.
“Danny is proving that he can compete with anyone he wrestles, even though he frequently gives up 10-30 pounds to his opponents,” Wood added. “He battles and stays in good position on his feet. He is able to explode off bottom and will continue to get better on top.”
Cody picked up a few more victories against the Bearcats.
Jackson Wood (160) pinned Kael Mathews in 1:49 and Ty Peterson (113) pinned Teigan Boyson in 1:45. Douglas was also open at 220 and 152.
Saturday, Cody lost to Natrona 72-9, Thunder Basin 56-10 and Laramie 51-24.
“In spite of all the absences we had in our varsity lineup, we still managed to do well on a individual level,” Mickelson said. “We focused less on the scoreboard and more on running good technique and staying off our back.”
Against the Mustangs, Wood pinned Rhett Buhler in 3:57. Will Thomasson (170) earned a 7-5 decision win over Tucker Magrum
Wood earned another win against the Bolts, pinning Dayton Johnson in 4:40. Thomasson defeated Garrett Toohey 14-2.
“I didn’t feel too much pressure stepping up knowing I had to replace one of the best wrestlers on our team,” Thomasson said. “I just knew that I had to perform my best. My best match was probably my last match, I felt in control the whole time and didn’t really give up too many points. I felt dominant in that match.”
Facing the Plainsmen, Mickelson pinned Jacob Cartwright in 1:37.
“I went in there and I took a good shot,” he said. “I broke him down to the ground, and I pinned him in the first.
“A lot of our teammates were able to beat their opponents that dual including my little brother Kale Mickelson.”
Peterson earned a 5-4 win over Porter Trabing. Kale Mickelson (145) won by fall in 1:06 over Brock Baily, Brady Deming (152) earned a 6-3 decision over Chris Alvarez and Wood pinned Alec Cantos in 1:56.
“Jackson had a consistent performance this weekend,” coach Wood said. “He is making adjustments to his bottom position and doesn’t allow his chest to get extended as much as he did in the past few weeks. He is looking better on his feet and is bringing pressure on top.”
Thursday, the Broncs travel to take on Thermopolis and Worland, before competing in the Lander Quad on Saturday.
