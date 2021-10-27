After a bye week, the Meeteetse football team will make the long journey east to face Midwest in the opening round of the 2021 1A 6-man playoffs on Friday.
The Longhorns (4-3, 3-2) are coming off a 50-22 victory over Farson-Eden two weeks ago to secure the No. 3 seed in the west. The Oilers (4-4, 2-2) are coming off a surprise 44-18 win over Guernsey-Sunrise to earn the No. 2 seed in the east.
“We are healthy and ready to go,” coach Zeb Hagen said. “The kids have been working hard and we have just been fine-tuning some things the last week and a half.”
The ’Horns have shown flashes of a high-powered offense and stingy defense throughout the season, and on paper appear to match up well with the Oilers.
“Offensively we just want to be more together on certain plays, making sure the timing is correct and getting the ball in more people’s hands consistently,” Hagen said. “Defensively we still want to make sure we’ve got good flow to the football and guys are understanding their roles while they are out there.”
The ’Horns and Oilers have faced three common opponents this season with drastically different outcomes.
The Oilers lost to Dubois 86-7 early in the season. Meeteetse outscored Dubois 80-68 in a shootout.
Midwest fell to Kaycee 19-14. Meeteetse crushed Kaycee 51-6.
The Oilers lost to Encampment 73-13. Meeteetse barely fell 46-42 in a thriller.
“Our biggest strength right now is our defense,” ’Horns senior Kalvin Erickson said. “We have been playing teams that have showed us different looks, and we have been able to adjust the defense and make it better.”
A number of ’Horns players emerged on defense when needed the most, securing a playoff spot two weeks ago against Farson in a rematch of last year’s championship game.
“Midwest will throw both tight and spread formations at us on offense,” Erickson said. “If we can stay focused, we shouldn’t have too many problems.”
Meeteetse will hit the road before noon on Friday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
“Midwest has a couple of good athletes we need to keep an eye on,” Hagen said. “They have a good running back who has some decent stats on their side of the state. We’re going to respect that and we’re going to treat them like they are Little Snake River or Dubois and try to take away what they are good at, be aggressive and play our game.”
A win Friday could set up a potential rematch with No. 1-ranked Little Snake River next week, a team the Longhorns had a chance to beat in an earlier season loss. The Rattlers host Kaycee on Friday.
If the Buckaroos beat the Rattlers, Meeteetse would host a playoff game against Kaycee.
“I’m excited as it is the start of the playoffs and we haven’t played Midwest in a long time,” Erickson said. “It’s really nice that it’s someone new that we are playing.”
