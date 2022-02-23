Dubois may have had all of the momentum with a 16-game win streak and a perfect 5-0 record in conference play, but the Meeteetse Longhorn basketball team entered the final game of the regular season at Dubois with some confidence after narrowly falling to the Rams at home earlier in the season.
The Rams (17-2, 6-0) showed why they are one of the hottest teams in the state on Saturday, however, jumping out to a big first quarter lead and never looking back, extending their streak to 17 consecutive games as they sent the ’Horns home with a 70-23 loss as they try to regroup heading into this week’s regional tournament.
Meeteetse (9-9, 2-5) had lost 51-46 at home earlier in the season.
Dace Bennett got the Longhorns off to a good start with an early triple and a drive and finish to help build a 5-4 lead for Meeteetse.
The Rams then crashed the offensive glass and started racking up the second chance points to go up 15-5 as they started to roll.
“It just snowballed from there,” coach Zeb Hagen said.
A Kalvin Erickson drive and finish at the rim stopped a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 15-7 midway through the opening quarter, but the Rams then went on an 11-0 run to build a 21-point cushion.
Mickle Ogden stopped the Rams run with a bucket down low, and Jonathan Blessing added a strong finish down low to chip into the lead, but Dubois again put together a run behind some extended pressure defense and solid shooting to go up 40-13 at the half.
“I think it’s the length of Dubois that gives us some problems,” Hagen said. “They are a long team and really athletic and we just didn’t match up well with them on Saturday.”
That swarming Rams defense continued to cause trouble for Meeteetse in the third quarter as the ’Horns struggled to get into a rhythm offensively.
Bennett connected on a three, and Erickson finished off a steal with a lay in to make it 55-20 with time winding down in the third, but the Rams continued to roll and took a 59-20 lead going into the fourth.
Joe Pina finished with the lone field goal for Meeteetse in the fourth as the Rams chalked up another conference win and will head to the 1A West regionals the No. 1 seed.
Meeteetse heads to the regional tournament on Thursday in Lander as the No. 3 seed out of the Northwest and will match up with Little Snake River, the No. 2 seed out of the Southwest.
That looks to be one of the better matchups for Meeteetse, which lost by just a point, 43-42, at a December tournament in Baggs.
“We’re looking forward to it. I think that’s as good as a game as we could hope for,” Hagen said. “It’s a whole new season. You just throw out the records and play your best basketball.”
Dubois earned the No. 1 seed out of the Northwest.
Saratoga will face Ten Sleep as the No. 1 seed out of the Southwest.
Should Meeteetse beat Little Snake River, it will face the winner from the Dubois-Cokeville matchup on Friday.
