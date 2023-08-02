Lakes around the Big Horn Basin have been ignored a bit since runoff ended, and the fishing in our world-famous rivers that drain the east side of Yellowstone turned on around the first of July. This week’s column will deal with lakes and how they have been fishing now that many of them are beginning to clear and warm up a bit.
Let’s begin with Boysen Reservoir located in Fremont County. This lake is probably more popular with anglers from the lower Big Horn Basin, but it is a great place to go catch a mess of crappie, bluegill, walleye and trout. The lake has 122 miles of shoreline when full, and there are four improved boat launch sites on lake. This lake is very popular with boaters, including both water skiers and anglers. Boaters and campers need to be aware the wind can really blow across Boysen, so make sure you download Gpsnauticalcharts.com and search Boysen for wind conditions before camping or boating.
There is one at Marina Campground not far from Boysen Dam and another at Lakeside just west of the town of Shoshoni. The latter is best when the lake is completely full. The other two are on the west side of the lake and accessed by a fairly well-maintained gravel road that heads north of WYO 20, then follows the contours of the lake. Cottonwood and Fremont Bay are the names of these two launch sites. The lake is managed by Wyoming State Parks and has fee campgrounds near each of the above listed launch sites.
Buffalo Bill Reservoir is located just a few miles west of Cody on the road to Yellowstone’s east gate. This reservoir is not all that big with just 33.34 miles of shoreline when full, but it does have some nice-sized lake trout, rainbow, brown and native Yellowstone cutthroat to be caught. The lake also has walleye in it. This fish has been deemed an invasive species, and there is no limit on walleye at this time. So, if you like one of the tastiest of fish to be eaten, help yourself to a boatload of walleye. They eat all our juvenile cutthroat and rainbow trout which impacts the blue ribbon status of the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
Anglers can use flies, lures, spinners, spoons and bait as long as the bait is not alive. This lake is also managed by Wyoming State Parks. Like Boysen, there are several nice campsites along the road to Yellowstone and a few what I would call “dry camps” on the Stagecoach Trail county road on the south side of the lake. A fee is required to camp but not boat. There are several boat launches on the north shore and one on the east shore that is accessed off Bartlett Lane on the South Fork Road. Again, this launch site is all part of Wyoming State Parks management area.
Current conditions for Buffalo Bill are stained and turbid water except where the North and South forks enter the reservoir. Surface water temps are in the mid-60s. Anglers hope to see much better water conditions by mid-August. Fish can be found along the shoreline structure or by trolling the deeper portions of the lake.
There are plenty of other lakes near Cody and in the Beartooth and Bighorn mountains as well as inside Yellowstone National Park. For the sake of space in the paper, I will have to address those lakes in a subsequent column. I will say that the higher one goes in elevation, the colder the water gets. This means trout will be the major species of fish found in the mountainous regions in Wyoming and Yellowstone. Anglers should avoid fishing East Newton Lake as well as Luce and Hogan now due to extremely warm water temps. The warm waters stress trout which prefer water temps below 65 degrees. East Newton and Luce are managed as trophy waters by Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Both lakes need regulations in place that close these fisheries until water temps get below 70 degrees Fahrenheit every summer to prevent fish kill and the resulting impact to quality trout fisheries. Even the best fish handling techniques stress and kill trout at these temps! Critical water temps occur around the first of July and do not drop below 70 degrees during the day until Labor Day.
West Newton Lake is deeper, and water temps are not as critical as at East Newton. Anglers have cutthroat trout to target although there are now goldfish (carp) that have been illegally introduced. Lures, flies and bait are allowed. Boats with small gas or electric motors are allowed on either of the Newton lakes, but personal watercraft seem to dominate the West Lake after the 4th of July and until school begins. Keep a low wake and respect those who are sharing the water with you.
Beck Lake and New Cody Reservoir have a variety of panfish, carp, catfish and trout and are close enough to residences and hotels for a family to take the kids fishing if visiting the area, or to keep local kids and adult anglers happy without burning a lot of gas to find sport. Water temperatures are also elevated in these lakes, but perch, bass, tiger musky, catfish and carp do not suffer from the higher temps like trout. The trout are not managed for trophy status in these lakes, but stocked as put and take. Again, flies, lures and bait are allowed under Wyoming fishing regulations. Check the regulations before you begin harvesting fish. There are conditions and special regulations that apply in some cases. A valid fishing license for the state of Wyoming is mandatory to fish any of the waters I have mentioned in the column this week. Yellowstone requires a separate license, which can be obtained online via recreation.gov. As with any water sport, besides fishing licenses and equipment, anglers and boaters are advised to pack along personal water flotation devices, waterproof sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, insect repellant, hats for shade, polarized sunglasses, a good First Aid kit and any personal medications (like Dramamine if concerned about motion sickness) if needed. Always carry enough water to stay hydrated when boating or fishing the shoreline and, yes, even carry bear spray. One never knows!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.