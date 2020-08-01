POWELL – The Cody Legion baseball team had just four hits Saturday morning against Torrington, but the Cubs ran solid at-bats and generated enough offense to win its first state game 5-0.
Cody took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed. Cody Phillips drew a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jared Grenz and made it all the way home on a passed ball.
The Cubs had runners in scoring position in the third and fourth innings, but wouldn't put up more runs until the fifth. Phillips started the inning with a single, Jared Grenz drew a walk.
After a double steal, Tristan Blatt got his first hit of the day, a huge shot off the center field wall for a triple. He scored on a squeeze bunt by Tyler Grenz, who advanced all the way to third on a Torrington error. After Jackson Schroeder drew a walk, Grenz scored on another error.
Cody loaded the bases in the sixth, but wouldn't score again.
The Cubs made some solid plays on defense as well, getting two double plays during the game on pop outs where they were able to catch the runner trying to tag up, one in the first and the other in the fifth. The Tigers had two on in the fifth inning.
Cody Phillips also made a diving catch in right to get Cody out of the fourth.
At the plate, Blatt went 1-1, Jared Grenz 1-2, Cody Phillips 1-3 and Tyler Grenz 1-4.
Engdahl pitched a complete game. He tweaked his ankle crossing first base in the fourth inning, but continued to throw strong, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.