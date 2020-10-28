Each week has been about getting better than the last for No. 2 Meeteetse volleyball, and the team closed out its regular season with victories against conference rival Burlington and 2A Wind River in straight sets.
The Lady ’Horns took down the Huskies 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 last Thursday, then went on to dominate 2A Wind River on Friday, 25-8, 25-12, 25-8 to end the season on a high note.
The wins have the team “feeling pretty good” going into the conference tournament this Thursday, said junior Delanie Salzman.
The team will no doubt be looking to clean up some mistakes should they face Burlington (4-12,4-2 conference) again in the conference finals. The Lady ’Horns (14-2, 6-0 conference) committed 31 errors in the match against the Huskies, one of their higher totals of the season.
“It was kind of a frustrating game for me,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “They were making a lot of mistakes they don’t normally make, second-guessing some of the stuff they usually don’t.”
Even so, the Lady ’Horns managed to pull it together when it counted, stringing together long runs in the first and second sets to put the match out of reach.
Against 2A Wind River, the Lady ’Horns were able to improve their play from the night before and posted one of their highest serving percentages of the season at 91.7%. They also committed far fewer errors, just 23 on the night, more in line with the average in their season.
“We played a good, clean volleyball game,” Scolari said. “We limited mistakes. Our spot serving was dead on.”
Meeteetse now begins the postseason, starting with a conference battle this Thursday that it gets to host as the top seed in the 1A Northwest. They will start match play against the winless Dubois Rams and, should they advance, will play the winner of a match between Ten Sleep and Burlington.
Anything could happen in conference play, but this is what the team has been waiting for since day one.
“We want to win state,” senior Samantha May said in August. “Every team does, but I think we have it to win.”
Now that the postseason is here, Meeteetse has a chance to prove itself. The 1A Northwest hasn’t been the strongest conference this year, but the Lady ’Horns challenged themselves against bigger schools for much of the season, beating teams a class or two higher than theirs.
If they win or finish second on Thursday, they’ll head to Cokeville to determine state seeding. The Lady ’Horns will have their work cut out for them against some Southwest teams, including Cokeville, which is the top seed and undefeated in a stronger conference.
Meeteetse has been fortunate to by-and-large avoid injury and illness this season, and Scolari wants to make sure they stay that way for the state tournament.
“You get this great team and this great opportunity and you get a little protective over the girls,” she said. “I see them running out in the snow and I’m like, ‘Don’t twist an ankle!’ But everyone is perfectly healthy and injury-free.”
Meeteetse starts down the road to state this Thursday, playing its first match at 1 p.m. The conference championship follows at 6:30 p.m.
