The Cody Broncs basketball team posted solid first and third quarters, but hot shooting Sheridan went home with the 78-52 victory on Tuesday night.
Cody got to within 21-17 early in the second quarter, but couldn't hold off the Sheridan surge.
Kamden Niemann led the way for the Broncs with 17 points. Grady McCarten added 13. Robby Porter put up 10 for Cody.
