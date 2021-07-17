The Cody Legion baseball team punched its ticket to state Saturday afternoon in Cowley with a 8-4 win over Lovell in the West District Tournament.
With the win the Cubs improve to 37-15 and advance to the title game Sunday at 1 p.m.
Cody took the early lead, scoring two in the first. Ethan Johnston and Devyn Engdahl hit singles in the frame, with both runs scoring on a Lovell error.
The Cubs took a 3-0 lead in the second after a double by Wyatt Carlson and single by Tyler Grenz.
The Mustangs scored their first run in the third on a error. In the fourth, Lovell took a 4-3, scoring on four singles and two walks.
It was short lived, as Cody scored four of its own in the bottom of the frame. Trey Thomasson and Dominic Phillips both hit singles and Grady McCarten drew a walk to load the bases. Two scored on a single by Carlson.
Following a single by Grenz, another run came in on a sac fly by Johnston, with the final run coming after a pop out.
The final run came in the fifth after a double by Engdahl and ground out by Phillips.
At the plate, Grenz went 3-for-3, and Engdahl and Carlson 2-3.
Grenz earned the win, coming on in relief and giving up no runs on one hits. Engdahl started and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits.
