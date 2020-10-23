With Riley Smith and Ava Stafford finishing in the top four, the Cody girls cross country team edged Buffalo by three points to win a second consecutive 3A State title Friday in Afton.
Smith, despite struggling with her asthma, finished third in 20:02.7 and Stafford fourth in 20:14.7. One of the country’s top runners, Rawlins’ Sydney Thorvaldson, again won in a time of 16:59.6, while Elena Jensen of Lyman finished second in 19:34.5.
For the Fillies, Keira Jackson came in 16th in a time of 21:21.6, Nicole Wagler 26th (22:02.2), Ashton Powell 41st (22:38.0), Elise Wachob 53rd (23:08.2) and Raelyn Mong 56th (23:38.1) out of 100 runners.
The Broncs were led by Wyatt Becker, who shook off a tough stretch the last few weeks to finish ninth in 17:42.61. David Juergens came in soon after in 18:01.75, good for 13th.
Cody’s boys were rounded out by Charlie Hulbert in 22nd (18:24.60), Marshall Brookins in 44th (19:04.38), Kyle Graham 56th (19:24.38), Riley Nielson 64th (19:31.89) and Ian Graham 97th (21:23.69).
