It may be a bit of an underestimate to say the Cody High School cross country teams have wide eyes on the top prizes.
For the Fillies, CHS looks to claim its fifth Wyoming Class 3A state title in a row.
“I think we are definitely a team that other teams in our division are looking out to get this year,” senior Filly captain Keira Jackson said. “(This) is just because ... that if we win it, that would be our fifth year in a row.”
While the girls have shown their team dominance for almost a half of a decade, the Broncs have the same goal to make their mark as Wyoming’s finest in Class 3A. It doesn’t hurt that the Broncs boast a couple of senior captains that may take their squad over the top. This comes in the form of Charlie Hulbert, who placed 16th as a sophomore at state and third overall as a junior and his “running mate” Ben Stewart. It’s not farfetched to expect Hulbert to be the top distance racer in the 3A Conference and possibly the entire state.
“I want to be the top (runner). I really do,” he said. “I’m kind of at that point, where you know, I’m not sick of losing, but I want to win. I want to be up there. That is for sure.”
As Hulbert looks like a possible favorite on paper, Stewart is not far behind. The CHS boys co-captain secured an All-State nod during his sophomore year in 2021 and secured the same honors last season. Both Hulbert and Stewart use each other as motivation for pacing and to motivate one another to be the best possible competitors.
“Just running as his (Hulbert’s) teammate, I’ve just kind of been trying to keep up and try to stay with him in workouts and we both kind of push each other,” he said. “It’s nice to get to work together on that.”
Eyes on number five
There is no question the CHS girls squad could pull off the unthinkable and win a fifth-consecutive team title. The Fillies did lose former standouts Ava Stafford, who ended her career at CHS with three Class 3A All-State selections (2020 through 2022) and 2022 All-State runner Taylen Stinson. However, those strong graduates are followed by a new pair of dominant seniors in Keira Jackson and Elisa Wachob.
“I’m so excited for our team this year because we have so many girls that have been running for so long,” Wachob said. “Most of our girls did it in middle school and then continued strong throughout high school. ... We are going to have a great season.”
Youth movement
Rostering talented seniors is one aspect of state-championship-caliber cross country teams, but to truly be great, underclassmen must also thrive. Neither the Broncs or Fillies are concerned about their younger runners at this point.
“From what I’m seeing, our team aspect is looking really good this year, especially the women,” Hulbert said. “So far, what I’m seeing from the freshmen, it’s just they are absolutely killing it.”
CHS head coach Maggie Kirkham also noticed a spark coming from the team’s youth and newcomers.
“(Senior) Val Payne decided at the last minute to come run with us and he is a true gift,” she said. “ He is strong, fast and determined. We are so excited to have him and he will make an immediate impact. On the girl’s side we have two outstanding freshmen in Lillie Kirkham and Hailie Schramm. … They train and race like veterans.”
Out of state advantage
The Broncs and Fillies begin the season on the road as they take on the Billings (Mt.) Invitational at Amend Park on Friday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. In competing out of their home state, most runners believe they gain a bit of an advantage and enjoy seeing a difference in competition when pitted against different racers outside of the Cowboy State.
“We are going to have three meets in Montana,” Wachob said. “I’m really excited to be racing different runners. … It’ll be kind of fun to get to see some better runners, some different runners and see where we are at, not just in Wyoming.”
