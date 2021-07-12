Thursday heralds the opening of Buffalo Bill Reservoir’s west arm. This area of Buffalo Bill is defined by drawing a line from Sheep Creek north across the reservoir to Rattlesnake Creek and all the water west of this line to what is known locally as Gib’s Bridge, where the North Fork of the Shoshone drains into the lake formed behind Buffalo Bill Dam. This area has been off limits to anglers since April 1.
If opening day this year is like other opening days July 15, there will be a fleet of boats trolling or anchored in this area of the Buffalo Bill reservoir to target lake, rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout and walleye previously off limits. Boaters and shore anglers should be aware that a Buffalo Bill State Park permit is required to launch boats, camp, picnic or fish from shore. Also required is a valid Wyoming Game and Fish fishing license for 2021. Boaters targeting the newly opened waters should also be aware that reservoir levels are rapidly dropping due to irrigation demands below Buffalo Bill Dam. This means a sharp eye should be kept on depth finders in order to avoid getting mired on the mud flats or hitting the submerged North Fork dust abatement dike rocks or sunken and mired logs that have washed down the North Fork into Buffalo Bill.
G&F has established limits on the number of trout and lake trout that can be legally kept while fishing Buffalo Bill and the area where the North Fork enters the reservoir at Buffalo Bill State Park. Please read the regulations before wetting a line. What a lot of people do not know is that walleye are a nuisance fish in Buffalo Bill and have no set limit. Instead, G&F regulations say all walleye must be killed when caught and not released back into Buffalo Bill alive. These regulations are in place to protect the wild trout population that lives in the lake and swims up both forks of the Shoshone to spawn and to keep these popular free flowing rivers full of wild trout for future generations of local and visiting anglers to enjoy.
Unfortunately, there are those who think walleye should be in Buffalo Bill, do not obey the current must-kill regulations and release walleye back into the reservoir to get bigger and to increase the walleye population. Walleye were not planted into the lake by G&F personnel, but by what are called ‘bucket biologists,’ who decided on their own to add another fish species to Buffalo Bill. To prove that walleye are not beneficial to the trout population in the North Fork or the reservoir, local anglers have been reporting to me and the Cody G&F fisheries biologists that they have been catching walleye in the area where the North Fork and Buffalo Bill Reservoir meet each other.
The walleye caught have been killed as per the law. These walleye were not huge by any anglers’ standards, but measured 14-8 inches and these walleye had 4-6 inch trout in the their bellies. If pressure on the walleye is not enforced by following the current mandates to kill every walleye when caught in the lake or river, wild and native Yellowstone cutthroat populations will continue to decline. It is sad, the actions of a few anglers who have no regard for how Wyoming fisheries are managed, have begun the demise of a once vigorous trout population and fishery.
Thursday is also the opening day for the Yellowstone River in the Le Hardy to Mud Volcano area not far from Yellowstone National Park’s famous Fishing Bridge area. This river and Yellowstone Lake were once home to millions of native Yellowstone cutthroat trout but lake trout, another trout predator like the walleye in Buffalo Bill, was introduced to Yellowstone Lake. After recognizing the threat to the cutthroat by the non-native lake trout, concerted and vigorous efforts to net the lake trout by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Yellowstone National Park and Wyoming Game and Fish officials have been remarkably successful since the lake-trout eradication program began in the early 2000s.
Like the walleye near Cody, there is also a must kill when caught regulation on the lake trout in Yellowstone Lake. All cutthroat must be caught and released and anglers can use flies or single hook lures only when fishing Yellowstone cutthroat waters inside Yellowstone. It is too bad these same regulations are not utilized on the North Fork of the Shoshone for the same protective reasons.
Opening day on the Yellowstone River last year was a ‘take a number and wait’ experience. It seems there was an angler – or two or three – standing on every available bit of shoreline last year throughout the length of river that opens to fishing downstream from Yellowstone Lake. Given the fact COVID-19 was a huge motivator in getting people outdoors in 2020 to avoid the virus and 2021 has provided a chance to be inoculated against the virus, all kinds of tourism records are being established in the Rocky Mountain West again this year. This is especially true in the communities surrounding our nations’ first and most popular national park in Wyoming and Montana. I guess I am suggesting that one should be prepared to defend their turf, if planning to fish the Yellowstone River this year.
