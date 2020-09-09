On a school day shortened by snowfall, the Meeteetse Lady ’Horns (2-0) took down 3A Thermopolis (0-5) in five sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-11, 24-26, 15-9.
The Lady ’Horns went back and forth with the Lady Bobcats, trading sets and trying to overcome blocks by Thermop players and communication struggles.
“We have real up and down moments,” said coach Kelsey Scolari. “They play really well, then fall apart for a while. It’s a communication thing for us.”
After Meeteetse won the first set, Scolari said communication started to break down, letting the Lady Bobcats win the second set.
By the third, the Lady ’Horns started relying less on big hits from their star outside hitters and tipped the ball more, finding holes and leading to a big victory.
In the fourth set, the tightest of the match, Scolari said the Lady ’Horns broke down again, making sloppy passes and not setting up the setters well, despite holding a lead for part of the set.
“We got very quiet and did not communicate the entire set. In the end we gained our momentum and started communicating and got back in the game,” setter/outside hitter Samantha May said.
By the end, they were “nerved up” and ended up dropping the set, Scolari said.
“I thought that the fourth set we were not communicating very well,” May said. “We seemed to have gotten quiet and lost our momentum until the end of the set.”
The Lady ’Horns won the fifth set handily, 15-9, and at one point were up 9-2 in the final frame.
“It was good to see they could play against a bigger school,” Scolari said.
There’s always more work to be done, and Scolari said her players are motivated to keep getting better – and the biggest area they need to improve is talking to each other.
“Our biggest issue right now is they’re all pretty quiet on the floor,” Scolari said. “We just need a couple of kids to step in and start being vocal court leaders, and I think that’s going to make a huge difference.”
Though still early in the season, Scolari thinks that with continued improvement, the Lady ’Horns will make it to the state tournament.
“The more we play and keep emphasizing the things we’re doing wrong, they are motivated to keep getting better,” she said. “As long as they have that mentality of, ‘We need to get better, we can get better,’ I think we have a great shot at it.”
Meeteetse plays three matches this weekend. First up is Wind River (0-2) on Friday at 2 p.m., followed by a conference match-up against Burlington (0-4) at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady ’Horns play Ten Sleep (no results posted) in another conference match at 4 p.m.
