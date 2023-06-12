The Cody Legion baseball team finished with one of the best records at the Gallatin Valley Outlaw Tournament last weekend, going 4-1 in Three Forks, Mont.
The Cubs are now 15-13 overall.
“It was a big weekend for us and the fact that we won four out of the five games that we played just gives us a lot of confidence going into conference play,” Jace Jarrett said.
Cody plays at Powell on Wednesday at 5 and 7 p.m. for a conference matchup.
Cody 5, Havre 2
Havre took a 2-0 lead in the first, but it was all Cody the rest of the way in a 5-2 victory.
“The team played well over the weekend in all phases of the game,” coach Beau White said. “In a couple of games, we started a little slow, but were able to pick up the intensity, take the lead and finish with the win.”
The Cubs tied in the game in the second. Back-to-back walks and a sac bunt by Wyatt Carlson had two in scoring position. A single by Jarrett and error by the right fielder scored both.
Cody took the lead in the fourth, getting two on with a walk and hit by pitch. They advanced on another sac bunt by Carlson. One run scored on a single by Jarrett and the second came in when Jarrett was caught stealing second.
Cody’s final run came in the sixth on a walk and another single by Jarrett.
Jarrett went 3-for-3 at the plate and Thomasson 2-4.
Ben Reinker earned the win, going all seven innings and giving up two runs on three hits, with nine strikeouts.
Gallatin Valley 9, Cody 8
A late comeback against Gallatin Valley fell just short as the Outlaws won on a walk-off 9-8.
“Havre and Gallatin Valley were good teams so to split those games was good,” White said. “Gallatin took the lead in the last inning, but we were competitive until the end.”
Gallatin led 5-2 after three innings. Cody’s runs came on a single by Dominic Phillips in the first and single by Ethan Johnston in the second.
The Cubs got another run in the fourth on singles by Jarrett and Myles Bailey, but Gallatin made it 6-3 in the fifth. In the sixth, the Cubs took advantage of three hit batters, two errors and single by Trey Schroeder to tie the game.
Down 8-6 heading into the seventh, Cody again came back to tie, this time on three walks, a hit batter and single by Trey Schroeder. In the bottom of the inning, Gallatin loaded the bases and scored on a sac fly to end the game.
At the plate Phillips went 2-3 and Trey Schroder 2-5.
The Cubs send four pitchers to the mound. Carlson started the game, going 3 1/3 innings and giving up five runs on five hits. Kaden Kondelis pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits. William Duke went 1 inning and allowed two runs on two hits. Phillips took the loss, giving up one run on one hit through 2/3 of an inning.
Cody 9, Lewistown 1
Cody never trailed against Lewistown in its opener on Saturday.
The Cubs got this going in the first, scoring on a walk and triple by Jarrett. A sac fly by Phillips brought in the second run.
“We had two good outings Saturday, and put up a lot of runs in support of our pitchers,” White said.
In the third, Jarrett started things with a double. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and two scored on a single by Duke.
The Redbirds lone run came in the fourth and in the bottom of the frame Cody scored on a single by Jack Schroeder.
In the sixth, runs were scored on a single by Phillips, sac fly by Carlson and single by Reinker.
At the plate Jarrett went 2-3 and Jack Schroeder 1-2.
Trey Schroeder earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up one run on six hits, while striking out six. Bailey pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed no hits.
Cody 13, Dillon 1
Two big innings were all it took to end the game early against Dillon in the Cubs second game Saturday. Cody scored eight in the third and five in the fourth to get the 13-1 win.
“I think our best game was against Dillon,” Jarrett said. “It was a total team effort and everybody did their job.”
Dillon’s lone run came in the first. Cody was quiet until the third. Thirteen batters went the plate as the Cubs scored eight. Jarrett had two doubles in the inning and Trey Schroeder, Johnston and Bailey singles. There were also four walks, one error and a hit batter.
In the fourth, Trey Schroeder had a triple, Jarrett a double, and Calrson a single. There were also three walks as the Cubs scored five.
Jarrett went 3-4 with six RBIs and Trey Schroeder 3-3.
“I just went up to bat with the idea to just stay calm and have fun and it ended up working out,” Jarrett said.
Thomasson earned the win, giving up one run on two hits through 4 innings, while striking out seven.
Cody 11, Bitterroot 1
The Cubs scored in every inning on their way to an 11-1 win over Bitterroot on Sunday.
“We put pressure on their pitchers by getting runners on base early and often,” White said. “Another good pitching performance helped lead the team to a win. Our defense was solid all weekend. It was some of the best we have played all season.”
Jarrett stared the game with a double and one run eventually scored in the inning.
Cody put up four in the second on four walks, three hit batters and a fielder’s choice.
After adding a run in the third, the Cubs again scored four in the fourth with three walks, two hit batters, a sac fly by Jack Schroeder and single by Reinker.
In the fifth Trey Schroeder hit a solo shot to right field for the final run.
The Red Sox lone score came in the second.
Cody finished with four hits. Trey Schroeder went 1-1, and Jack Schroeder and Reinker 1-2.
Easton Hartley earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings and giving up one run on one hit.
