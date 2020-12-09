Most seasons the Cody wrestling team struggles to fill all weight classes, with many of its top competitors clustered in the middle weights.
That’s not the case this year as the Broncs will fill all 14 classes, something that will be a big boost as this season will have all duals and no tournaments due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s a bummer because it’s one of the best parts of the sport, to be able to place first at a tournament, but we’ll just adjust and move on,” coach Trev Wood said.
Junior Brady Deming said he’ll miss tournaments but is just looking forward to getting on the mat again.
“You get more experience because there’s more matches and better competition at tournaments, but I’m just grateful to be up here working,” he said. “For a while it was up in the air and it wasn’t looking like we’d have a season.”
Another benefit is less travel time and more home meets. Normally the Broncs have two or three home duals a season. This year they have seven, including a two-day dual invite against six other teams to open the season this weekend.
“Wrestling in front of the home crowd is always nice,” senior Keaton Stone said. “It will be nice to not travel so much.”
Twenty-eight wrestlers are out for the team this season.
“The crew is very experienced,” Wood said. “There’s not many who haven’t wrestled before, so we’re able to move through things quickly.”
The Broncs finished sixth at state last year and return two of their five state placers.
Deming finished fourth last season at 145, his second-straight year placing at state.
“I’m looking forward to state and regionals,” he said. “I hope to have another shot at state.”
Sophomore Grayson Beaudrie finished fifth at 170 pounds in his first time competing at state.
“I want to get better on my feet and score points in all positions,” he said. “I’m working as hard as I can to try and place at state again.”
Seniors out for the team are Keaton and Karston Stone and Jonas Mickelson. Cody also brings back multiple regional placers including juniors Drew Trotter and Danny Becker.
With nine freshmen and eight sophomores, it’s a younger team this year.
“We’re young, but confident,” Keaton Stone said. “Everyone will go out and compete.”
The team has been focusing on basic technique and conditioning early on.
“I think it’s going really good,” Beaudrie said. “We have a lot of kids out and a lot of new freshmen to fill up the bottom weights. It’s really important to fill up all the weights so we won’t give up free points.”
Cody will host multiple duals to open the season, with Natrona, Riverton, Sheridan, Worland, Buffalo and Gillette all planning to attend.
“Hopefully, we’ll go out and have fun and learn as much as we can in those first duals,” Deming said.
Keaton Stone said he’s looking forward to competing against other teams after spending so much time working with teammates during practice.
“I hope we get at it and don’t get pinned,” he said. “We want to win and need to be tough and scrappy in our first duals.”
Beaudrie said he just hopes the Broncs work hard and enjoy the time they have on the mat.
“We need to look to be in good position and not get scored on a bunch and have a lot of fun,” he said. “We don’t know how long we’ll be wrestling, so we need to work hard and have as much fun as we can.”
