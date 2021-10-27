The red-hot Meeteetse Lady Longhorns volleyball squad wrapped up the No. 1 seed at regionals last week after a three-game sweep of visiting Burlington.
The Lady ’Horns followed that up with a five-set nail-biter against top-ranked 2A Riverside at home the following night that they came out on the losing end of, yet built more confidence heading into the most important part of the season.
“The girls are playing really well together heading into regionals,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “We are going to try and ride that momentum.”
Meeteetse made short work of Burlington on Thursday in a 25-15 first set. They then took the following sets 25-18, 25-20, to remain unbeaten in the 1A Northwest.
Kiana Horsen led the way with nine kills for Meeteetse. Kayla Horsen, Delanie Salzman and Jayci Ervin added six kills apiece.
Kiana Horsen also racked up 14 digs, followed by Kayla Horsen with 13, Salzman with 10 and Kennedi Johnson with nine.
In the final regular season outing, Meeteetse took the second from Riverside set 25-19 after dropping the first 21-25.
Riverside rebounded to win 25-22 in the third before a tight 25-23 set the Lady ’Horns stole.
Riverside took the final set in a back-and-forth thriller 16-14 to escape Meeteetse with the non-conference win.
Salzman led the charge with 12 kills for Meeteetse. Kiana Horsen finished with six. Ervin added five kills to go long with five aces.
Kayla Horsen dug out 23 shots. Kianna Horsen added 22 digs, Ervin 21, Johnson 19, Sami Cooley 18 and Salzman 18 on a busy defensive effort for Meeteetse.
Lander will host the 1A West regional tournament Friday and Saturday. Meeteetse will face the No. 4 seed from the north in Farson-Eden.
“The goal is to play well and make it to state,” Scolari said. “I definitely think they have the ability to do that.”
